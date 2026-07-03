LG Electronics Launches New XBOOM Audio Lineup in India Co-Created with will.i.am

LG Electronics India launched its new “xboom by will.i.am” audio collection today, introducing two artificial intelligence-enabled Bluetooth speakers named xboom Bounce and xboom Grab. The South Korean consumer electronics giant partnered with American musician and tech entrepreneur will.i.am, who serves as the experiential architect to design and tune the sound profile for the range. This product lineup targets Indian consumers who seek high-quality sound and distinctive product designs. Both models combine custom audio tuning with automated environmental adaptation features.

Key Takeaways

LG Electronics India introduced the xboom Bounce and xboom Grab portable Bluetooth speakers.

American artist will.i.am designed the compact product bodies and tuned the signature warm sound profile.

The speakers include AI features that analyze musical tracks and automatically calibrate sound based on room acoustics.

Danish audio manufacturer Peerless supplied the internal tweeters and full-range transducer units.

Both devices carry an IP67 water and dust resistance rating alongside military-grade durability certification.

Advanced Audio Engineering and Smart Features

LG Electronics, a major global consumer tech brand, engineered this lineup to address varied listening environments. The products feature built-in components from Peerless, a Danish transducer manufacturer with nearly a century of audio engineering history.

The integrated AI Sound system analyzes audio tracks in real time to identify whether a song relies heavily on vocals, melody, or rhythm. The speaker then adjusts its internal equalization parameters automatically to suit the genre. Another feature, AI Calibration, detects room boundaries and background noise levels to optimize sound delivery without requiring manual user adjustment. Additionally, AI Lighting synchronizes the integrated multicolored light bars to the rhythm of the active track.

For connectivity, the lineup utilizes LE Audio Auracast technology. This standard allows a single master xboom speaker to broadcast synchronized audio to multiple units simultaneously, even if the playback smartphone does not support the Auracast standard natively.

Portable Flagship and Compact Models

The flagship xboom Bounce features dual dome tweeters, a track-type woofer, and upward-facing passive radiators that move physically to the bass beat. The device provides up to 30 hours of continuous battery playback on a single charge. It includes a flexible carrying strap and meets Military Standard 810G durability benchmarks to withstand moisture and dust.

The smaller xboom Grab functions as a travel companion with dual passive radiators mounted on opposite sides to deliver deeper bass from a narrow frame. The cylindrical body fits into bicycle bottle cages, car cup holders, and camping chairs. The model delivers up to 20 hours of battery backup and retains the same IP67 and Military Standard 810G ruggedness ratings as the flagship model.

Related FAQs

Q1. What is the battery life of the new LG XBOOM speakers?

A1. The larger xboom Bounce delivers up to 30 hours of playback, while the compact xboom Grab provides up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Q2. Can I connect multiple LG XBOOM speakers together?

A2. Yes, both speakers support LE Audio Auracast, which allows you to broadcast synchronized audio across multiple units using one speaker as the master controller.

Q3. Are these new LG speakers safe to use outdoors during monsoons?

A3. Both the Bounce and Grab models feature an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and they are certified under Military Standard 810G to handle high humidity and outdoor conditions.

Q4. Who manufactured the sound components inside the xboom series?

A4. LG partnered with Peerless, a premium Danish transducer manufacturer, to build the tweeters and full-range audio units inside the speakers.