News

Oura Ring 4 Price Drops by 30 Percent in India Ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale

Oura Ring 4 gets a massive 30 percent discount on Amazon India during the Prime Day sale from July 4 to July 6. Read about prices, EMI options, and features.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Oura Ring 4 Price Drops by 30 Percent in India Ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale(1)

Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 30 percent on the Oura Ring 4 during the upcoming Prime Day sale. The three-day shopping event, which runs from July 4 to July 6, 2026, brings the lowest price ever for the smart ring in the Indian market. Alongside the flat price cut, buyers can avail of a nine-month no-cost equated monthly installment scheme starting at Rs 2,248 per month. The promotional window aims to attract fitness enthusiasts looking for continuous biometric tracking without wearing a traditional smartwatch.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The Amazon Prime Day discount runs from July 4 to July 6, 2026.
  • Oura Ring 4 receives a price cut of up to 30 percent from its original starting price of Rs 28,900.
  • Consumers can opt for a nine-month no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 2,248 monthly.
  • The device monitors more than 50 health metrics, including sleep quality, stress levels, and heart rate.

Oura Ring 4 Price Drops by 30 Percent in India(1)

Finnish health technology firm Oura, founded in 2013, designs wearable rings that track physical signals directly from the finger. The Oura Ring 4 serves as the current flagship model from the brand. The device utilizes miniature sensors to collect biometric data, which the companion smartphone application processes to generate health scores. The hardware features a lightweight profile that tracks variables across categories like sleep habits, daily physical activity, stress response, readiness scores, and heart health.

The smart ring category has seen rising interest in India as users look for alternate form factors to track personal wellness. The Oura Ring 4 monitors bodily changes continuously to help users adjust daily routines. The device is built to evaluate long-term trends rather than provide temporary snapshots of physical movement. The brand collaborates with over 1,200 medical and wellness partners globally to validate its data collection algorithms. The company states that the ring does not function as a medical device and cannot diagnose or treat illnesses.

The standard version of the wearable carries an original retail price tag of Rs 28,900 in the country. The temporary price reduction makes the ring competitive against premium fitness bands and smartwatches available in the domestic market. The no-cost financing option spreads the purchase cost over three quarters, lowering the entry barrier for Indian buyers. The deal remains exclusive to the Amazon India platform for the duration of the annual Prime member sale event.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When does the Oura Ring 4 discount offer start in India?

A1. The discount offer goes live on July 4, 2026, and concludes on July 6, 2026, during the Amazon Prime Day sale event.

Q2. What is the original price of the Oura Ring 4 before the discount?

A2. The smart ring carries a standard starting price of Rs 28,900 in India before promotional offers apply.

Q3. What are the financial offers available during the sale?

A3. Buyers receive up to a 30 percent price discount and can access a nine-month no-cost EMI program that starts at Rs 2,248 per month.

Q4. Which health indicators does the device measure?

A4. The wearable tracks more than 50 distinct health metrics, focusing on sleep, activity levels, stress indicators, and cardiac health.

Q5. Can the Oura Ring 4 diagnose medical conditions?

A5. The product is a wellness tracking device and is not designed to diagnose, treat, or prevent medical illnesses.

Achilles Launches Risk Screening to Expose Hidden Supply Chain Dangers
LG Electronics Launches New XBOOM Audio Lineup in India Co-Created with will.i.am
OpenAI ChatGPT Guide Helps Indian Professionals Build Monthly Artificial Intelligence Training Routine
Lumio Launches Project Neo to Control Smart TVs and Projectors Using WhatsApp and Instagram
Instagram Updates Edits App With Bilingual Captions And Template Clip Locking
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByShweta Bansal
Follow:
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
Previous Article OpenAI ChatGPT Guide Helps Indian Professionals Build Monthly Artificial Intelligence Training Routine(1) OpenAI ChatGPT Guide Helps Indian Professionals Build Monthly Artificial Intelligence Training Routine
Next Article LG Electronics Launches New XBOOM Audio Lineup in India Co-Created with will.i.am LG Electronics Launches New XBOOM Audio Lineup in India Co-Created with will.i.am
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?

Latest News

OPPO Launches Reno16 Series in India
OPPO Launches Reno16 Series in India with HoloVerse 3D Design and Advanced AI Camera Features
By Aditi Sharma
Marshall Launches Milton A.N.C. On-Ear Headphones With 80-Hour Playtime In India(1)
Marshall Launches Milton A.N.C. On-Ear Headphones With 80-Hour Playtime In India
By Mahak Aggarwal
Sony Launches LYTIA 610 Image Sensor with Advanced Autofocus and 4K 120fps Video
Sony Launches LYTIA 610 Image Sensor with Advanced Autofocus and 4K 120fps Video
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Flipkart Minutes Hits 1,000 Micro Fulfilment Centers as Small Towns Lead Instant Delivery Demand
Flipkart Minutes Hits 1,000 Micro Fulfilment Centers as Small Towns Lead Instant Delivery Demand
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Sonos Launches Premium Premium Audio Lineup in India Ahead of FIFA World Cup Match Screenings
Sonos Launches Premium Premium Audio Lineup in India Ahead of FIFA World Cup Match Screenings
By Gauri
Samsung Launches Galaxy A27 5G in India With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and Six Years of Updates
Samsung Launches Galaxy A27 5G in India With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and Six Years of Updates
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like