Oura Ring 4 Price Drops by 30 Percent in India Ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 30 percent on the Oura Ring 4 during the upcoming Prime Day sale. The three-day shopping event, which runs from July 4 to July 6, 2026, brings the lowest price ever for the smart ring in the Indian market. Alongside the flat price cut, buyers can avail of a nine-month no-cost equated monthly installment scheme starting at Rs 2,248 per month. The promotional window aims to attract fitness enthusiasts looking for continuous biometric tracking without wearing a traditional smartwatch.

Key Takeaways

The Amazon Prime Day discount runs from July 4 to July 6, 2026.

Oura Ring 4 receives a price cut of up to 30 percent from its original starting price of Rs 28,900.

Consumers can opt for a nine-month no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 2,248 monthly.

The device monitors more than 50 health metrics, including sleep quality, stress levels, and heart rate.

Finnish health technology firm Oura, founded in 2013, designs wearable rings that track physical signals directly from the finger. The Oura Ring 4 serves as the current flagship model from the brand. The device utilizes miniature sensors to collect biometric data, which the companion smartphone application processes to generate health scores. The hardware features a lightweight profile that tracks variables across categories like sleep habits, daily physical activity, stress response, readiness scores, and heart health.

The smart ring category has seen rising interest in India as users look for alternate form factors to track personal wellness. The Oura Ring 4 monitors bodily changes continuously to help users adjust daily routines. The device is built to evaluate long-term trends rather than provide temporary snapshots of physical movement. The brand collaborates with over 1,200 medical and wellness partners globally to validate its data collection algorithms. The company states that the ring does not function as a medical device and cannot diagnose or treat illnesses.

The standard version of the wearable carries an original retail price tag of Rs 28,900 in the country. The temporary price reduction makes the ring competitive against premium fitness bands and smartwatches available in the domestic market. The no-cost financing option spreads the purchase cost over three quarters, lowering the entry barrier for Indian buyers. The deal remains exclusive to the Amazon India platform for the duration of the annual Prime member sale event.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When does the Oura Ring 4 discount offer start in India?

A1. The discount offer goes live on July 4, 2026, and concludes on July 6, 2026, during the Amazon Prime Day sale event.

Q2. What is the original price of the Oura Ring 4 before the discount?

A2. The smart ring carries a standard starting price of Rs 28,900 in India before promotional offers apply.

Q3. What are the financial offers available during the sale?

A3. Buyers receive up to a 30 percent price discount and can access a nine-month no-cost EMI program that starts at Rs 2,248 per month.

Q4. Which health indicators does the device measure?

A4. The wearable tracks more than 50 distinct health metrics, focusing on sleep, activity levels, stress indicators, and cardiac health.

Q5. Can the Oura Ring 4 diagnose medical conditions?

A5. The product is a wellness tracking device and is not designed to diagnose, treat, or prevent medical illnesses.