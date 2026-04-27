WhatsApp Tests a Monthly Paid Plan for Android Beta Users

WhatsApp is testing a paid monthly plan called Plus, but only a handful of Android beta users can try it right now. The price is €2.49 a month, or about ₹274 in India. What do you get for that? More ways to make the app your own. You can pin more chats, swap out icons, and tweak things regular users can’t. WhatsApp seems to be aiming this at people who want more control, but they’re keeping the basics free for everyone else.

Key Takeaways

The monthly fee is €2.49 or approximately ₹274.

Subscribers can pin up to 20 chats instead of the usual three.

The plan includes 18 new themes and custom notification sounds.

Core messaging and calling services remain free for all users.

The test is currently limited to select Android beta testers.

WhatsApp is everywhere in India. Pretty much everyone uses it for daily chats and calls. Meta, the company behind WhatsApp, always rolls out new features to a small group first. That’s the whole point of the beta program. If you’re on Android, you might see a prompt to try this new Plus plan. I haven’t seen it myself yet, but maybe you have.

Customization features in the Plus plan

The Plus plan is all about looks and customization. You get 18 themes to change up your chat style. There are special sticker packs, and you can even swap out the WhatsApp icon on your home screen. If you juggle a lot of chats, being able to pin up to 20 conversations is a big deal. The regular app only lets you pin 3. WhatsApp is clearly aiming this at people who want more control over how the app looks and sounds. You also get new ringtones and notification sounds, so you can tell who’s messaging you without even picking up your phone. Right now, it’s Android-only, but iOS support is coming soon.

Paid subscriptions on social platforms

At ₹274 a month, Plus costs about the same as other digital subscriptions. Lots of apps already have paid tiers, so WhatsApp isn’t doing anything new here. Testing it in beta helps Meta figure out if people will actually pay for more ways to customize the app. No one knows when it will roll out to everyone in India. But it’s clear Meta wants to push more personalization in its chat apps.

WhatsApp is now a tool for both personal and work chats. A lot of people think three pinned chats just isn’t enough. With Plus, you can pin up to 20. That’s a big help if you have lots of active groups or business contacts. By putting these extras in a paid plan, WhatsApp can make money without charging everyone for the basics.

FAQ

Q1: Will WhatsApp stay free for regular users?

A1: Yes, the core features like messaging, voice calls, and video calls will remain free for everyone.

Q2: What are the main features of WhatsApp Plus?

A2: The main features include pinning up to 20 chats, 18 different themes, special sticker packs, custom app icons, and exclusive notification sounds.

Q3: Is the Plus plan available for iPhone users?

A3: It is currently being tested on the Android beta, with iOS support expected in the future.

Q4: How many chats can I pin with the Plus subscription?

A4: Subscribers can pin up to 20 chats to the top of their chat list, compared to the free version’s limit of 3.