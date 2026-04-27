OnePlus Announces 120W Power Bank with Ultra-Fast Charging Support

OnePlus is dropping its new 120W dual-port GaN charger tomorrow, right alongside the Ace 6 Ultra. The charger uses SuperVOOC tech, which basically means you get a lot of power in a small package. SuperVOOC is OnePlus’s way of cutting down the time your phone spends stuck to the wall. Plug in two devices and you’ll get up to 125W total output. Handy if you’re juggling more than one gadget and don’t want to wait around for a full charge.

Key Takeaways

The charger provides 120W for one device or 125W total for two devices.

It uses gallium nitride, or GaN, so the charger stays small enough to toss in your bag.

Lab tests say it’ll get the Ace 6 Ultra to 68 percent in just 30 minutes.

There’s a special laser coating on the outside, so it’s easier to grip.

A 100W version will also go on sale on the same day.

Dual Port Charging and Compact Design

OnePlus, a well-known technology brand, designed this charger for its upcoming Ace 6 Ultra smartphone. GaN is a material that conducts electricity better than silicon and creates less heat. This allows the charger to stay cool while sending 120W of power to a phone or laptop. For Indian users who travel or work in different offices, this small size is helpful.

The charger’s square, OnePlus calls it a small square bottle, is a bit odd, but it fits in your pocket or bag. They used a new laser process on the surface, so it’s textured for grip and resists scratches. You also get a soft silicone cable in the box, built to handle all that power.

Plug in one device, and you get the full 120W. Add a second device and the charger splits the power, up to 125W total. So, your main device still charges fast, and your second gadget, maybe earbuds or a watch, gets a steady charge too. No need to wait for one to finish before starting the other.

Compatibility and Additional Models

There’s also a 100W version if you don’t need the fastest speeds. It uses GaN too and should work fine with other brands. Both chargers go on sale after the launch. No official price yet but expect something in the few-thousand-rupee range, if past launches are any guide.

According to OnePlus, the 120W charger gets the Ace 6 Ultra to 68 percent in 30 minutes. That’s useful if you’re about to head out and only have a few minutes to charge. The cable in the box is flexible and seems built to last. It’s clear OnePlus wants to make charging less of a hassle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Can I use this charger for my laptop?

A1: Yes, the 120W output is enough to charge many laptops that support USB Power Delivery.

Q2: Is it safe to charge two devices at once?

A2: Yes, the charger manages the power flow across both ports to prevent overheating.

Q3: How fast does it charge the Ace 6 Ultra?

A3: It can charge the Ace 6 Ultra from zero to 68 percent in 30 minutes, according to lab data.

Q4: Does it come with a charging cable?

A4: Yes, the 120W GaN charger ships with a soft silicone data cable.