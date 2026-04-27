Infinix GT 50 Pro Arrives With Liquid Cooling and Dimensity 8500 Ultimate

Infinix just launched the GT 50 Pro in Indonesia, adding to its GT lineup. This one follows the GT 30 Pro and is all about gaming. The price? Around Rs 35,000. You get a liquid cooling system and the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultimate chip. Right now, it’s only available in Indonesia, but it should hit India soon. I’d expect it in the next few months, though that’s just my guess.

Key Takeaways

Infinix GT 50 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultimate processor.

The phone uses a micro-pump liquid-cooling network and a 7,700 mm² vapor chamber.

It carries a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

A 6,500 mAh battery powers 45W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers are built into the frame’s side.

Display and Processor Details

The GT 50 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen. It’s LTPS, so you get a 1.5K resolution. The refresh rate shifts between 30Hz and 144Hz, depending on what you’re doing. If you play a game like Call of Duty Mobile, you can hit 144 FPS. That’s pretty rare on a phone. Outdoors, the display gets up to 4500 nits, which is bright enough for direct sunlight. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i covers the screen, so it should handle scratches better than most.

Inside, you get the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultimate chip. Same one as in the Motorola Edge 70 Pro, if you’re keeping track. There’s 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. That’s enough for heavy multitasking and big game downloads. I doubt you’ll see much lag, even with a bunch of apps open.

Cooling Technology and Gaming Features

The main highlight of this phone is the HydroFlow Liquid Cooling setup. There’s a micro-pump that pushes liquid through pipes inside the phone. It moves heat away from the processor and battery, so things stay cooler. Plus, there’s a 7,700mm² vapor chamber to help keep temps down when you’re gaming for hours. I haven’t seen many phones with a setup this large. pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons. These are called Open-Cut Pressure-Sense GT Triggers. Drivers can set these buttons to perform four different actions, each with a different pressure level. They can also use them to start apps or change the RGB lights on the back of the phone.

Camera and Battery Life

On the back, there’s a dual camera setup. The main sensor is 50MP with a wide aperture and optical image stabilization, so your photos and videos should come out steady. There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, you get a 13MP selfie camera. Nothing too flashy, but it covers the basics.

The battery is 6,500mAh, which is bigger than what you’ll find in most phones at this price. You get 45W wired charging and 30W wireless. If you use the GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0, you can run the phone on power straight from the charger. That way, the battery doesn’t heat up while you’re gaming. It ships with XOS 16 on Android 16, and Infinix says you’ll get five years of software updates. We’ll see if they stick to that.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Infinix GT 50 Pro in India?

A1: The phone launched in Indonesia for about Rs 35,000. The official Indian price is not yet known but should be similar.

Q2: Does the phone have wireless charging?

A2: Yes, the Infinix GT 50 Pro supports 30W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Q3: What chipset does the Infinix GT 50 Pro use?

A3: It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultimate processor.

Q4: How does the liquid cooling system work?

A4: It uses a micro-pump to move liquid through a network inside the phone, spreading heat away from the processor.