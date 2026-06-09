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Hisense India Expands Offline Presence Through Partnership with Sonovision Retail Chain

Hisense India teams up with Sonovision to sell smart TVs, air conditioners, and home appliances in over 86 stores across South India.

By Shweta Bansal
5 Min Read
Hisense India Expands South India Offline

Hisense India enters a major retail partnership with consumer electronics chain Sonovision to expand its brick-and-mortar sales network across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The collaboration makes the complete lineup of Hisense televisions and air conditioners available immediately across more than 86 Sonovision outlets, with the brand’s upcoming washing machines and refrigerators scheduled to join the inventory soon. This expansion follows the recent opening of the first local manufacturing plant of Hisense in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, which gives the company a logistical advantage in supplying regional markets.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Hisense products will retail across 86 plus Sonovision stores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
  • The inventory includes smart televisions, air conditioners, and upcoming home appliances.
  • The partnership leverages the newly opened Sri City manufacturing unit of Hisense for faster distribution.
  • Growth is aimed at meeting the rising demand for smart TVs and large screens in South Indian households.

Hisense India operates as a subsidiary of the global Hisense Group, an electronics manufacturer that holds a leading position in the 100-inch-and-above television segment worldwide. The company also serves as an official sponsor for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Sonovision, founded in 1969, is a regional electronics retail chain that manages 88 branches across 38 cities and towns, serving over 680,000 customers annually.

Pankaj Rana, chief executive officer of Hisense India, stated that expanding physical retail locations helps the brand study consumer preferences in South India, where regional buyers show a strong interest in smart home setups and large-screen entertainment. He noted that the company aims to supply products tailored for local conditions, such as cooling units built for Indian weather.

The push into physical retail aligns with consumer patterns in the southern states. Market data from Nielsen India shows that 25% of households in South India now own a smart TV, which creates a steady market for large displays and internet-connected home ecosystems. By placing items on Sonovision shelves, Hisense aims to offer buyers a direct chance to test the technology before purchasing.

Bhasker Murthy, managing director of Sonovision, said the retail group wants to provide world-class choices to its regional customer base. He added that the quality and value offered by the electronics manufacturer match what shoppers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana expect when they visit physical stores.

This retail deal adds to the physical network of Hisense India, which already distributes through large retail chains such as Reliance, Sathya Agencies, Nandilath G-Mart, Great Eastern Retail, and Patra Electronics. The company plans to continue scaling its national presence throughout the year by building similar regional store partnerships.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which products from Hisense will be available at Sonovision stores?

A1. Customers can buy Hisense smart televisions and air conditioners immediately. The brand also plans to introduce its new washing machine and refrigerator models at these outlets in the near future.

Q2. How many retail outlets are included in this partnership?

A2. The appliances and TVs will be distributed across more than 86 Sonovision showrooms located throughout Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Q3. Where does Hisense manufacture its products for the Indian market?

A3. Hisense opened its first domestic manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. This local factory handles regional production and helps manage the supply chain efficiently for southern retail partners.

Q4. What market trends prompted this retail expansion?

A4. A Nielsen India Internet Report states that a quarter of all households in South India own a smart television. This high adoption rate drives the demand for premium entertainment setups and connected home appliances, making offline retail availability crucial for the brand.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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