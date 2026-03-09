WhatsApp Plus Subscription May Soon Offer Custom App Icons and Pinned Chat Options

WhatsApp appears to be preparing a new paid subscription tier called WhatsApp Plus, designed to give users more customization and organization features inside the messaging app. Importantly, the core messaging and calling functions will remain free, while the optional subscription focuses on visual personalization and productivity tools.

Although the company has not announced an official release date or pricing yet, early reports suggest that these features are actively being tested for both Android and iOS. If the rollout happens as expected, it would mark one of the most noticeable changes to the platform’s feature structure in years.

Key Takeaways

WhatsApp Plus is expected to be an optional paid plan centered on customization.

Subscribers may get access to 14 different app icons and new interface color themes.

The pinned chat limit could expand from three to 20 conversations.

Premium users may receive exclusive ringtones, stickers, and reactions.

A scheduled messaging feature is also being tested.

Greater Visual Customization for the App

One of the main highlights of the WhatsApp Plus plan seems to be visual flexibility. Users could gain access to 14 different app icons, allowing them to change the appearance of the WhatsAppicon on their phone’s home screen.

Beyond just the icon, the interface itself may support additional accent color options. Right now, WhatsApp is strongly associated with its familiar green design. With the Plus plan, users might be able to choose different color accents and themes, making the app feel a bit more tailored to their preferences.

This kind of customization is something many messaging apps have experimented with. WhatsApp has generally stayed minimal in this area, so even small visual changes might feel quite refreshing for long-time users.

Up to 20 Pinned Chats for Better Organization

For people who rely on WhatsApp for constant communication, the expanded pinned chat limit could be one of the most useful additions.

At the moment, the app allows only three pinned chats at the top of the conversation list. The WhatsApp Plus subscription may increase this limit to 20 pinned conversations.

That change could be especially helpful for users juggling multiple work groups, family chats, and personal conversations. Keeping more important threads visible at the top means fewer missed messages and less scrolling through the chat list.

It might seem like a small adjustment, but for heavy users, organization tools like this often make a noticeable difference.

Exclusive Sounds, Stickers, and Message Reactions

The premium tier is also expected to introduce exclusive audio and visual elements within the app.

Subscribers may receive custom ringtones designed specifically for WhatsApp calls. These sounds could help users easily recognize incoming WhatsApp calls without confusing them with regular phone notifications.

In addition to ringtones, WhatsApp Plus may offer exclusive sticker packs and enhanced message reactions. Some of these stickers could include animated designs or more expressive styles that are not available in the standard version of the app.

These additions are meant to make daily conversations feel a little more engaging and playful, especially for users who frequently share stickers and reactions during chats.

Scheduled Messaging Feature in Development

Another feature currently being tested is scheduled messaging, which could become one of the most practical tools in the premium plan.

With this feature, users would be able to write a message in advance and choose a specific date and time for it to be sent automatically. The message could be stored in a dedicated section within chat settings until the scheduled time arrives.

This tool could be useful in several everyday scenarios. For example:

Sending birthday wishes exactly at midnight

Scheduling reminders for colleagues or team members

Planning messages for different time zones

Before the scheduled message is sent, users would still be able to edit or delete it. This gives some flexibility in case plans change or the message needs adjustments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Will I have to pay to use WhatsApp in the future?

A1: No. The standard version of WhatsApp will remain free. WhatsApp Plus is expected to be an optional subscription for users who want additional customization and organization features.

Q2: When will WhatsApp Plus be available?

A2: There is currently no confirmed launch date. The features are still being developed and tested, so the subscription may arrive in a future update once testing is complete.

Q3: Can I change the color of WhatsApp chat bubbles?

A3: Reports suggest that the premium plan may include various accent colors and themes. These could potentially change elements such as chat bubbles and parts of the interface.

Q4: Does the premium plan improve security?

A4: No. Core security features, including end-to-end encryption, will remain the same for both free and paid users. The subscription mainly focuses on styling options and additional tools.