Google Chrome Quietly Drops 4 GB AI Model on Windows and Mac

Google Chrome is catching heat from users and privacy experts. Why? The browser is quietly downloading a 4 GB AI model onto your computer, no warning, no permission. Security researcher Alexander Hanff flagged this first. He noticed Chrome just drops the file in place, eating up a chunk of your storage. It looks like Google wants to shift more AI work from the cloud to your device. But the way they’re doing it? That’s what’s got people upset.

Key Takeaways

Chrome downloads a 4 GB file called “weights.bin” without asking you first.

That file is Gemini Nano. It’s built for on-device AI jobs like scam detection or summarizing text.

Delete the file? Chrome usually just downloads it again the next time you restart.

ExpeExperts warn this could mean higher carbon emissions and maybe even privacy law problems, given how many people are affected.sabling AI features in Chrome settings or flags is currently the only way to stop the download.

Here’s where things get specific. The folder is called “OptGuideOnDeviceModel” and sits inside Chrome’s app data directory. Inside, you’ll find the 4 GB “weights.bin” file. These weights are just numbers the Gemini Nano model uses to process stuff on your machine. Gemini Nano is a smaller version of Google’s big language model, built to run locally instead of on Google’s servers. Sure, that keeps your data on your device. But the way Google sneaks in this 4 GB download? A lot of people are calling it intrusive.

Chrome checks your hardware first. If your PC has enough RAM and processing power, it drops the model onto your disk. Most people only notice after their storage takes a hit or when they’re digging into why Chrome is eating up so much space. And when you delete the file, Chrome just puts it back. That’s made a lot of users even angrier.

Alexander Hanff, also known as “That Privacy Guy,” argued that this move could violate European Union data privacy regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). He pointed out that installing software of this size without transparency fails the principles of fairness and lawfulness. Additionally, Hanff estimated that deploying such a large file to billions of users could result in thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions, raising serious environmental concerns.

Google has stated that the model helps power security features and developer tools without sending data to its servers. The company also mentioned that the model should automatically uninstall if a device runs low on storage. However, many people feel that a 4 GB installation should be an optional “opt-in” feature rather than a mandatory background task. For now, those looking to reclaim their disk space must navigate to “chrome://flags” to disable AI-related settings or check the System menu in Chrome settings to turn off on-device AI features.

Related FAQs

Q. Where is the 4 GB AI model file located on my PC?

A. On Windows, you can usually find it in the AppData/Local/Google/Chrome/User Data/OptGuideOnDeviceModel folder. On Mac, check the Library/Application Support/Google/Chrome directory for a similar folder path.

Q. What is Gemini Nano?

A. Gemini Nano is a small-scale AI model developed by Google. It is designed to perform tasks like summarizing text or detecting scams directly on your laptop or phone instead of using the internet to talk to Google’s main servers.

Q. Does deleting the weights.bin file break Google Chrome?

A. No, deleting the file will not break the basic functions of the browser. However, some AI-powered features like “Help me write” or advanced scam protection might stop working until the file is redownloaded.

Q. How can I stop Chrome from redownloading the AI model?

A. You can try going to Chrome Settings, then the System section, and look for a toggle to turn off on-device AI. If that is not visible, type “chrome://flags” in the address bar, search for “Enables optimization guide on device model,” and set it to Disabled.

Q. Is this AI model installation legal?

A. Privacy researchers argue it might violate transparency rules under the GDPR in Europe. However, tech companies often include broad language in their Terms of Service that allows them to update features and download necessary components for the software to function.