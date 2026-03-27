Tecno Spark 50 5G Arrives in India with 6500mAh Battery and Rugged Build

Tecno mobile launched Spark 50 5G which focuses on heavy battery usage and gives better physical safety to users. The phone comes with military-grade durability and a 6500mAh battery. The phone has a price range of Rs 16999. Tecno mobile is a translon holding mobile technology developing company which focuses on various developing countries and mobile devices.

Key Takeaways:

Battery: 6500mAh which gives more usage time

Durability: It has military durability protection as well as an IP64 rating which is called MIL STD 810H.

Display: Has 120hz refresh rate

Pricing: Starts at Rs 16999 for the 4 GB + 128 GB variant.

Availability: It gets sold from April 3rd in both online as well as offline stores.

Durability and Protective Features

Tecno Spark 50 5G has designed the device to withstand the tough usage conditions in India. It has acquired the MIL-STD-810H certification. This certification is used by the U.S. military to test if the device can withstand drop impacts, vibration, and extreme temperature changes. The device has an IP64 certification which means it is protected from dust and water splashes on the device.

The Indian customers can choose from almost 4 available exterior paints like Fantasy Purple, Mint Green, Champagne Gold and Ink Black. The build quality is designed to protect the hardware to some extent against accidental drops and rain.

Battery and Connectivity

A 6500mAh battery is, obviously, going to be a major selling point for those who travel a lot, or work away from charging stations. To assist with keeping your connections sustained and also assist with maintaining a wireless connection in low coverage area, Tecno’s FreeLink 2.0 technology is featured in this device.

The device is also in support of 5G+ carrier aggregation, which, in other words, is 5G+ coupled with 5G and providing quicker internet connections as well as better reception in closed environments. This is ideal for maintaining connections while in travel or in a high-density population environment.

Performance and Software Capabilities

The model features a 120Hz display for smoother scrolling and more fluid animations. In a unique offering for this price range, the model also offers active noise canceling for various use cases. This feature also aids in reducing background disturbances for call participants.

The device also offers various features underpinned by artificial intelligence. For instance, the device supports an AI Eraser 2.0 to more seamlessly edit photos by removing undesired objects. Another example includes the AI WhatsApp Assistant, which aids users in creating WhatsApp messages. The device also supports various inner content features. These features are provided by an AI Writing Assistant and an AI Image Extender among other built-in functionalities.

Pricing and Availability

Tecno offers the Spark 50 5G in two models. The 4GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant is priced at INR 16,999. The more expensive model with 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage is priced at INR 18,999.

The company has also stated that the phones will be ready for purchase starting the 3rd of April. This can be done online as well as physically at the shop. In addition to that, to ease the burden for the budget sensitive shoppers, the company has also provided a no-cost EMI option for 8 months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the battery capacity of the Tecno Spark 50 5G?

A1: This device has a 6500mAh battery that is optimally designed to exceed a day of use with single charge.

Q2: Is the Tecno Spark 50 5G waterproof?

A2: The device has an IP64 rating, meaning that it is dustproof and waterproof to the point of only splashing it and should not be totally immersed in water.

Q3: What does military grade durability mean for this phone?

A3: The device has passed the MIL-STD-810H tests meaning that it can withstand sudden drops and extreme weather conditions without being damaged.

Q4: When can I buy the Tecno Spark 50 5G in India?

A4: The phone will be available from April 3, 2026, in both online and offline stores.