Xiaomi Launches REDMI A7 Pro 5G with Large Display and Battery in India

Today, Xiaomi India announced the launch of the REDMI A7 Pro 5G smartphone, which is the first Pro model in the economical REDMI A series. At present, no smartphone at this price point in the series has the largest 6.9-inch display and the slimmest 6300 mAh battery. The company has set an objective to provide the everyday user with a dependable experience at the most economical price. The device will be available for pre purchase on April 15, 2026, at a limited-time price of INR 11,499.

Key Takeaways:

The phone features a 6.9-inch 120Hz display with 800 nits brightness.

It carries a 6300mAh battery within a slim 8.15mm body.

The device runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0 with Google Gemini AI features.

A 32MP AI dual camera handles photography tasks.

Prices start from INR 11,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant.

Xiaomi India has outfitted the REDMI A7 Pro 5G with a 17.53cm screen. With an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, a seamless scrolling experience and a peak brightness of 800 nits, this display allows users to engage with content outdoors and in sunny environments.

Wet Touch technology 2.0 allows screen response to touch inputs with unclean fingers. Cell phone users spend extended periods of time using their phone. The display responds to touch optimal and has triple TÜV Rheinland eye-comfort certificates. The phone has DC dimming features to minimize strain on the eyes during evening and nighttime use.

Sleek Design and Extended Battery Life

Xiaomi’s new REDMI models pack impressive battery power. The 6300mAh power cell is not only powerful but slim too measuring 8.15mm. The battery is engineered to outlast and stay unplugged longer.

There is a 15W wall charger included in the box. The phone is capable of charging other small electronics too. This is made possible by the 7.5W wired reverse charging feature. Users should be able to charge their wireless earbuds to other smartphones but should use a cable. Xiaomi boasts their cell will withstand the test of time and multiple charge cycles.

Performance and Software Features

The REDMI A7 Pro 5G uses an octa-core 5G processor. 5G is the fifth generation of mobile networks that allows for much faster data speeds. The phone comes with up to 4GB of RAM, and users can use 8GB of virtual RAM to help with multitasking. This virtual RAM uses part of the storage to help keep more apps open.

The software is Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0, which is the latest operating system from the brand. This version includes Google Gemini, a smart assistant that helps with questions and tasks. Users can also use Circle to Search with Google. This tool allows a person to draw a circle around anything on the screen to find more information. The phone also supports Xiaomi Interconnectivity to work better with other Xiaomi tablets or laptops.

Pricing and Camera Specifications

The device contains a 32MP AI dual rear camera. With HDR technology, details in shadows and highlights can be discerned. AI Skies is a new feature that alters the appearance of the sky in images. For selfies and video calls, an 8MP front camera is accessible. Document Mode has also been integrated, helping the phone’s camera perform as a scanner for notes and receipts.

The cameras of the phone come in three color variations: Black, Mist Blue, and Sunset Orange. For INR 12,499, the 4GB+64GB configuration is available; however, promotional pricing reduces the device’s price to INR 11,499. The 4GB+128GB configuration has an offer price of INR 12,499, as it originally costs INR 13,499. The phone will be available for purchase April 15 from retail locations as well as the online stores for Mi.com and Amazon India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When can I buy the REDMI A7 Pro 5G in India?

A1: The phone goes on sale starting April 15, 2026, across Amazon, the official Xiaomi website, and offline stores.

Q2: What is the battery capacity of the REDMI A7 Pro 5G?

A2: The phone features a 6300mAh battery, which is the largest in its segment.

Q3: Does the phone support 5G networks?

A3: Yes, the device is powered by an octa-core 5G processor and supports 5G connectivity.

Q4: What is the screen size of the new REDMI A7 Pro 5G?

A4: The phone has a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.