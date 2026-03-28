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Samsung Expands One UI 8.5 Beta to Galaxy S24 Series and Older Foldables

By Shweta Bansal
5 Min Read
Samsung Expands One UI 8.5 Beta to Galaxy S24 Series and Older Foldables

Samsung is expanding accessibility of its One UI 8.5 beta programme to more Galaxy devices. The update that initially reached only Galaxy S25 series and the most recent seventh-generation foldables, is now becoming available to owners of last year’s flagship devices. Users in India, the UK, South Korea, and the US can now test the new software features before the official public release.

Key Takeaways:

  • As of now, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra beta programme has opened.
  • Also, users of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 can sign up for the beta.
  • The Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24 FE, and Galaxy Tab S11 tablet, and other devices have been added to the expansion.
  • You can register via the Samsung Members app.
  • More Galaxy devices will be added to the programme beginning April 2026.

The devices are made by the South Korean technology company Samsung Electronics. One UI is the name of the software interface that Samsung develops over the Android system. This software interface creates the function of your screen, applications, and daily settings. With the software improvements, the company keeps Beta testing on the software updates.

The current beta testing software covers the devices Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. These three devices are the main flagship devices for Samsung in the year 2024. Along with them, the previous year foldable devices, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are included. Samsung is also beta testing on midrange devices Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy S24 FE. Galaxy Tab S11 users are able to beta test on the software on the larger screen device.

The beta is open to participants from India, South Korea, UK, and USA. If you have a phone from these locations, you can check your device eligibility in the Samsung Members app. This app usually comes pre-installed on Samsung Galaxy devices, and once you have opened it, look for a notice to participate in the One UI 8.5 Beta Programme.

After you have joined and registered your device, the software will become available to you through an over-the-air update. You can check this by going into your settings, this is usually located in the settings > software update section. Most beta software is for testing, so it is to be expected that the software will have issues. It is possible that the phone may encounter restart issues, and certain apps may become non-functional. For this reason, people who use their devices for work on a regular basis, should refrain from doing so. It is also recommended that you backup your important data before you initiate the process.

According to Samsung, the beta will roll out to more devices in April, and is expected to include the Galaxy A series, which are budget phones in India. This is to help Samsung collect data and fix issues before the software goes public.

FAQ:

Q1: What are the steps to enter the One UI 8.5 beta program?

A1: First, download the Samsung Members app, and then log in to a device that is eligible. Next, find a beta registration banner, tap on it, and complete the steps to register.

Q2: Which devices qualify for the beta at this time?

A2: This includes the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and 7, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and 7, Galaxy S25 FE, and Galaxy S24 FE.

Q3: Will it cause problems to put beta software on my main phone?

A3: Since beta software is not final and is subject to instability, it is advised that users put beta software on a secondary phone and be sure to have a complete backup of their device.

Q4: When do you expect that all users will be able to download the final version of One UI 8.5?

A4: While a precise date is not available, the final version is typically released a few months after the beta program has commenced after the beta is deemed to be stable enough.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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