Google Employees Use Agent Smith AI Tool to Automate Coding Tasks

Google workers are using a new software called Agent Smith to handle coding and other routine jobs. This AI tool allows employees to finish their work using only their mobile phones. According to reports from Business Insider, the tool is so popular that Google had to put limits on who can use it to keep the internal systems running.

Key Takeaways:

Agent Smith helps with coding and locating local documents.

Employees utilize the tool via internal chat systems on their smartphones.

The Antigravity platform serves as the system’s operating system and manages background processes.

Company executives at Google have begun associating the use of AI tools with the performance evaluations of their employees.

Agent Smith operates on the Antigravity platform, an internal system at Google, Inc., a multinational technology corporation specializing in internet-related services and products and is also known for its search engine. Unlike previous assistants, the new tool operates in a different manner as it works in the background. An employee can assign a task to the AI via a chat application and subsequently, close their mobile device. The AI performs the task and returns an answer at a later time.

This name refers to a character in The Matrix. In this movie, Smith is a program that runs a virtual world. At Google, this AI locates particular files and executes multiple steps of a software engineering task. It also retrieves information from employee profiles that typically requires a manual search. This is beneficial for remote workers, and for employees who travel for work.

At a March 2026 meeting, Google co-founder Sergey Brin stated that “these kinds of agents” are a priority for Google this year. Brin stated that Google’s priority compares to OpenAI’s recently acquired tool, OpenClaw. OpenAI is considered the leader of the pack in the current AI race due to the company’s popular chatbot. Brin emphasized that the agents would assist Google in remaining competitive in the market.

All Google employees are expected to be using these tools in the near future, if they are not already using them. Reports have surfaced that in certain divisions, managers have told their employees that utilizing AI will be a part of their job moving forward, with company expectations, or “norms,” for using AI tools being integrated into annual performance evaluations. This is an effort to streamline processes so that Google can compete with rival Claude AI developer, Anthropic.

Google has stated that it is always seeking ways to improve the construction of agents that can assist customers and businesses; however, he did not disclose any timelines or the establishment of an external customer base for these technologies. Agent Smith is, for the time being, an internal project to maximize the productivity of Google employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the Google Agent Smith tool

A1: Agent Smith is an AI tool that Google employees use for coding assistance and document searches. It is accessible via mobile devices and operates in the background to perform tasks.

Q2: Can I use Agent Smith for coding

A2: No. Agent Smith is an internal tool and is accessible only for Google employees. It is not open to the general public or outside company developers.

Q3: How does Agent Smith work on a phone

A3: The tool uses Google’s internal chat system. Employees give the agent instructions in writing, and the agent performs the task on Google’s servers without the employee’s laptop remaining open.

Q4: Why did Google restrict access to Agent Smith

A4: Employee demand for the tool was so high that the company had to restrict accessibility to prevent the system from becoming overloaded.