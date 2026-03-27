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Sony Increases PlayStation 5 Prices Globally as Component Costs Rise

Hardik
By Hardik Mitra
4 Min Read
Sony Increases PlayStation 5 Prices Globally as Component Costs Rise

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment declared significant price increases on all models in the PlayStation 5 console family. Prices on all models will increase by as much as $200. In addition, due to the global shortage of key hardware components, including RAM and SSDs, and subsequent increases in production costs, Sony has had to increase the retail price of their consoles.

Contents

Key Takeaways:

  • The standard PlayStation 5 with a disc drive now costs $699.
  • The high-end PlayStation 5 Pro price has jumped to $899.
  • The price increase is due to the shortage of RAM and SSD parts.
  • In India, price increases are anticipated beginning April 2, 2026.

The New PlayStation Pricing

PS 5 Hike

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition was previously priced at $399 and is now $599. The version with the disc drive was priced at $499 and is now $699. The PlayStation 5 Pro has increased in price from $700 to $900.

Portable gaming fans are also affected. PlayStation Portal, which is meant for remote play, has increased in price from $199 to $249. Price increases like these are unprecedented for a single console generation. Normally, gaming consoles are released at a price and then decrease in price over time. This is the first time in a long time that we are seeing the opposite because of the state of the market.

The Situation for Indian Purchasers

A similar shift is expected for Indian gamers in the upcoming weeks. Pricing for locally purchased consoles is expected to rise as of April 2. Following global pricing changes, the cost of a PlayStation 5 is predicted to rise by almost ₹20,000. Such an increase in price will eliminate any chance of casual gamers purchasing the console for a bargain.

Concerns about the upcoming summer months have been voiced by local retailers, as the expected increase in pricing will likely lead to a decrease in overall sales. Despite the lack of official announcements of model pricing from Sony, the Indian gaming community has a plethora of negative comments about the proposed changes. A considerable amount of gamers view the PlayStation as a possession that is appreciating in value as the prices increase.

The Reason Behind the Hike

Currently, the tech industry is dealing with a supply chain crisis for memory and storage. RAM and SSD component manufacturers are unable to satisfy the demands of the AI and mobile industries. Storage and memory components are also required by the PlayStation 5 to run next-gen titles, which means Sony has to pay higher costs for these components.

To avoid loss for each unit sold, the company decided to shift the expense onto the customers. As a leading company in gaming consoles, Sony being a Japanese company, shows how much the global supply chain impacts the consumers’ leisure activities.

FAQ

Q1: How much does the PS5 cost now?

A1: The Digital Edition is $599, while the Standard Edition is $699.

Q2: Why have Sony’s console prices increased?

A2: Manufacturing the hardware has become more expensive due to a global shortage of RAM and SSD.

Q3: When will the price hike happen in India?

A3: From April 2, 2026, the prices in India will change.

Q4: Is PS5 Pro getting a price increase too?

A4: The PS5 Pro has increased in price from $699 to $899.

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Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
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With 5 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
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