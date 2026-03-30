Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G launches in India on March 31

Lava is expanding its budget smartphone portfolio with the upcoming launch of the Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G. The Indian electronics company announced a March 31 12 PM. launch via a Flipkart teaser. The launch comes shortly after the Bold 2 5G, and the model aims to cater to users who want a simplified mobile interface for a clean software experience. The Bold N2 Pro 4G is positioned against other budget devices in the sub-10,000-rupee price segment.

Key Takeaways:

Equipped with a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by a Unisoc T7250 processor, which is decent for day-to-day activities.

Features a 50MP AI tri-rear camera.

Contains a 5,000mAh battery for extended usage.

Runs Android 15 out of the box with a promised ad-free and bloatware-free experience.

Offers IP54 dust and water resistance.

Display and Design Features

The Bold N2 has a 6.67 HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is the first time the brand has showcased a device with this type of display in this price segment. The display is expected to be of IPS LCD type as other devices in the series. The display with this price segment is comparable to other displays of the same category. The design feels practical as the device also has IP54 waterproof certification. This device can withstand minor dust and water splashes. This is of great use for people in India with rough weather. The device comes in 2 color variants, Eclipse Grey and Aurora Gold.

Hardware and Camera Details

The Bold N2 has the Unisoc T7250 chipset powering the device. Budget devices from early 2026 have the same chipset. Unisoc T7250 is capable of handling basic tasks such as messaging, video playback, and light web studies. Lava is a Launched Android 15 with this device as it is likely to be a point attraction for buyers. Continuing the strategy of providing a stock Android the brand has also removed the OEM browser and other apps to give a cleaner feel.

The rear of the device contains a triple camera system which is anchored by a 50MP primary sensor. This system utilizes artificial intelligence to assist in the quality of photos across varying conditions. For power, there is a 5,000mAh battery. Although the precise charging speed is undocumented, most devices within this category typically offer standard fast charging.

Market Competition and Price

The Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G is entering a highly competitive market. It will have to compete against Realme P4 Lite 4G and Tecno Spark Go 3. These two devices are also focused on the price-sensitive market and use the same Unisoc processor as well.

With the type of hardware used in the Bold N2 Pro 4G, the anticipated price should be in the range of Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,999. Since it will sell through Flipkart, customers can expect launch offers or bank discounts. For customers wanting a basic smartphone, a secondary device or a smartphone for first-time users, this device will be a good option because of its clean software and high refresh rate screen.

FAQ

Q1: What is the launch date of Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G in India?

A1: It is launching on March 31, 2026, at 12 PM.

Q2: What is the processor of Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G?

A2: It has Unisoc T7250 processor.

Q3: Will Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G have software ads?

A3: No, Lava promises users of a bloatware-free, ads-free device.

Q4: What is the battery of Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G?

A4: It has 5,000mAh battery.