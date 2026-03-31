Vivo India increases T5x smartphone prices by Rs 2000 from April 1

Vivo India is raising the prices for its T5x smartphone series starting April 1, 2026. Vivo has communicated to its retail and e-commerce partners about a standard increase of Rs 2,000 for all storage variants of the T5x. This decision comes after the company’s internal assessment of the business ecosystem. Vivo attributed the adjustment to increased component costs and alterations in the business ecosystem.

Key Takeaways:

All variants of the Vivo T5x will see an increase of Rs 2000 starting April 1.

The 6GB + 128GB base variant will now cost Rs 20,999.

Prices of the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant will now be set at Rs 24,999.

The prices printed on the box will remain unchanged.

These changes will be applicable to online and offline retail stores in India.

Vivo Mobiles India Private Limited is a major technology company that sells millions of phones in the Indian market every year. The Vivo T5x is a device that sits in the mid-range category, where competition is very high. Buyers usually choose this phone for its reliable battery and smooth performance.

The price for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage moves from Rs 18,999 to Rs 20,999. People who want more memory will also see a similar jump. The 8GB RAM version with 128GB storage now has a price of Rs 22,999 instead of Rs 20,999. The most expensive version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will now sell for Rs 24,999.

A formal notice sent by the company states that the increase is a result of research on input costs and investments. With the Recommended Retail Price increasing, the Maximum Retail Price or MRP will remain the same. This means the difference between the actual selling price and the price printed on the box, is decreasing.

In India, Vivo’s competitors include Xiaomi and Realme. An increase of Rs 2,000 is considerably high, for people targeting phones under Rs 25,000. It could cause some customers to look for alternatives that haven’t increased their prices. On the other hand, Vivo has several service centers and physical stores which helps them retain customers.

Retailers are in the process of adjusting their systems to reflect the new prices. This means if you were hoping to purchase this phone at the old price, today is your last opportunity. The phone doesn’t change and continues to give the same features it has always had.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the latest starting price for Vivo T5x in India?

A1: The starting price for Vivo T5x has increased to Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Q2: When will the price increase for Vivo T5x be implemented?

The price increase will be effective starting 1st April 2026.

Q3: Why is Vivo India increasing the price of T5x?

The company has stated that the revision is due to increased input costs and internal commercial evaluations.

Q4: Will the MRP of Vivo T5x be revised?

No, the company has clarified that the Maximum Retail Price will be remaining the same.

Q5: Which T5x Vivo variants will the price increase affect?

All variants will be affected, including, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB models.