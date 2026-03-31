News

OnePlus Nord 6 Features Advanced AI and Military Durability

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
OnePlus Nord 6 Features Advanced AI and Military Durability

OnePlus has published additional information on its forthcoming smartphone Nord 6, primarily detailing its intelligent capabilities and durability. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and features a massive 9,000mAh battery. Moreover, it includes various AI functionalities for assistance in professional tasks and photography. As for the remaining pricing and availability information for the Indian market, the final details will be published by the company on April 7.

Contents

Key Takeaways:

  • 9,000mAh batteries allow for continuous use.
  • Quick processing is guaranteed by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.
  • IP69K rating ensures protection from extreme water and heat pressure.
  • Google Gemini collaborates with OnePlus Mind Space for enhanced assistance.
  • 50MP Sony main camera with dual-axis stabilization.

AI Resources for Work and Education

Each user receives Nord 6 with a variety of productivity tools. The most notable of these is OnePlus Mind Space, which allows users to create digital vaults for on-screen information. Users can save screen information such as text and images using a three-finger swipe and vaults can be accessed using the Plus Key. Google’s updated AI assistant, Google Gemini, can now access these vaults to provide more accurate and pertinent responses.

When planning a trip, the AI personalizes the plan based on saved preferences. Other features of the Nord 6 include translation in real-time for both calls and videos (support for the Hindi language is included), AI Ghostwriter and AI Scan to accelerate the completion of everyday tasks.

Improved photography in low light environments

The rear camera has a 50MP Sony sensor, while the front camera has a 32MP sensor. For photography, the Nord 6 has additional hardware to improve light focusing and is able to shoot 4K video at 60 fps.

The other addition to the camera software is 4K Motion Photo Clipper, a feature that records 3 entire seconds of video (with sound) before the picture is taken. Once the video is recorded, the user can choose one frame of the video to save as a photo, to ensure the best shot is captured. You can also take a photo after the video is captured to use AI to remove any objects, people, or anything else in the photo. AI Unblur also works to unblur the photo of any fast-moving subject (like pets or kids).

Built for Tough Conditions

Nord 6 is encased in a simple look, but strength is more the priority. IP68 and IP69K, and IP66 ratings mean the phone can withstand being dunked in water, as well as withstanding high-pressured jets of hot water.

OnePlus has also stated that the Nord 6 has passed tests in some military standards. For example, consistent contact with water (water and detergent) and drops. The construction aims to meet standards of the American military MIL-STD-810H. For this reason, the Nord 6 is focused on young professionals that have an active lifestyle.

Vivo India increases T5x smartphone prices by Rs 2000 from April 1
Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G launches in India on March 31
Apple Plans to Launch 11 New Devices including iPhone 18 Pro and Foldable phone
OPPO Boosts Phone Security and Productivity with ColorOS 16 March Update
Samsung Launches Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G with Awesome Intelligence Features in India
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article Vivo India increases T5x smartphone prices by Rs 2000 from April 1 Vivo India increases T5x smartphone prices by Rs 2000 from April 1
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L Water Heater Review
V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L Water Heater Review: Is It Worth It?
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Review: 55dB ANC and Pro Features on a Budget
Realme P4 Lite 5G Review
Realme P4 Lite 5G Review: Big Battery and 5G at a Budget Price
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review: Is the Upgrade Worth ₹1.4 Lakh?
Dell 14 Plus
Dell 14 Plus DB14255 Review: The New AI Performance King?

Latest News

Apple Celebrates 50 Years with Creative Showcase at Mumbai BKC Store
Apple Celebrates 50 Years with Creative Showcase at Mumbai BKC Store
By Aditi Sharma
Samsung S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max Price and Specs in India
By Hardik Mitra
Apple iPhone 18 Series Arrives in Phases with New Foldable Model
Apple iPhone 18 Series Arrives in Phases with New Foldable Model
By Shweta Bansal
Apple Stops Mac Pro Sales and Moves Professional Users to Mac Studio
Apple Stops Mac Pro Sales and Moves Professional Users to Mac Studio
By Hardik Mitra
Google Updates Demand Gen with Veo and Creator Partnership Tools
Google Updates Demand Gen with Veo and Creator Partnership Tools
By Gauri
Apple Confirms Lockdown Mode Protects Devices from Mercenary Spyware Attacks
Apple Confirms Lockdown Mode Protects Devices from Mercenary Spyware Attacks
By Nitin Agarwal

You Might also Like