OnePlus Nord 6 Features Advanced AI and Military Durability

OnePlus has published additional information on its forthcoming smartphone Nord 6, primarily detailing its intelligent capabilities and durability. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and features a massive 9,000mAh battery. Moreover, it includes various AI functionalities for assistance in professional tasks and photography. As for the remaining pricing and availability information for the Indian market, the final details will be published by the company on April 7.

Key Takeaways:

9,000mAh batteries allow for continuous use.

Quick processing is guaranteed by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

IP69K rating ensures protection from extreme water and heat pressure.

Google Gemini collaborates with OnePlus Mind Space for enhanced assistance.

50MP Sony main camera with dual-axis stabilization.

AI Resources for Work and Education

Each user receives Nord 6 with a variety of productivity tools. The most notable of these is OnePlus Mind Space, which allows users to create digital vaults for on-screen information. Users can save screen information such as text and images using a three-finger swipe and vaults can be accessed using the Plus Key. Google’s updated AI assistant, Google Gemini, can now access these vaults to provide more accurate and pertinent responses.

When planning a trip, the AI personalizes the plan based on saved preferences. Other features of the Nord 6 include translation in real-time for both calls and videos (support for the Hindi language is included), AI Ghostwriter and AI Scan to accelerate the completion of everyday tasks.

Improved photography in low light environments

The rear camera has a 50MP Sony sensor, while the front camera has a 32MP sensor. For photography, the Nord 6 has additional hardware to improve light focusing and is able to shoot 4K video at 60 fps.

The other addition to the camera software is 4K Motion Photo Clipper, a feature that records 3 entire seconds of video (with sound) before the picture is taken. Once the video is recorded, the user can choose one frame of the video to save as a photo, to ensure the best shot is captured. You can also take a photo after the video is captured to use AI to remove any objects, people, or anything else in the photo. AI Unblur also works to unblur the photo of any fast-moving subject (like pets or kids).

Built for Tough Conditions

Nord 6 is encased in a simple look, but strength is more the priority. IP68 and IP69K, and IP66 ratings mean the phone can withstand being dunked in water, as well as withstanding high-pressured jets of hot water.

OnePlus has also stated that the Nord 6 has passed tests in some military standards. For example, consistent contact with water (water and detergent) and drops. The construction aims to meet standards of the American military MIL-STD-810H. For this reason, the Nord 6 is focused on young professionals that have an active lifestyle.