Sony Unveils Xperia 1 VIII With New Camera Island and Snapdragon 8 Elite

Sony officially announced the Xperia 1 VIII on May 13, 2026, marking the first major design shift for the flagship series in over six years. The device moves away from the long-standing vertical camera strip in favor of a large square camera module on the rear. This hardware change accommodates a massive new telephoto sensor that is four times larger than the one found in last year’s model. While the back sees a significant update, Sony continues to stick with its classic 21:9 aspect ratio and symmetrical bezels on the front, avoiding the punch-hole cutouts used by most competitors.

Key Takeaways

New Design: Square camera island replaces the vertical strip to house larger optics.

Square camera island replaces the vertical strip to house larger optics. Camera Upgrade: A new 1/1.56-inch telephoto sensor offers improved low-light performance and 70mm to 140mm zoom.

A new 1/1.56-inch telephoto sensor offers improved low-light performance and 70mm to 140mm zoom. Top-tier Internals: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with up to 16GB RAM.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with up to 16GB RAM. Audio and Display: Features BRAVIA-tuned OLED display and improved full-stage stereo speakers.

Features BRAVIA-tuned OLED display and improved full-stage stereo speakers. Legacy Features: Retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and dedicated physical shutter button.

Redesigned Camera System And AI Features

The shift to a square camera island allowed Sony to integrate a much larger 48-megapixel telephoto sensor. This 1/1.56-inch unit is designed to capture significantly more light, which helps in challenging conditions where digital zoom usually fails. The primary and ultra-wide cameras also use 48-megapixel sensors, creating a uniform triple-camera system capable of RAW multi-frame processing. This technology works to expand dynamic range while keeping noise levels low.

Sony’s also added a new AI Camera Assistant. It checks what you’re shooting and where you are, then gives you tips in real time. Maybe it’ll suggest a Creative Look, or tell you to reframe your shot, or just blur the background for you. The idea is to make pro-level photos easier, especially if you don’t want to mess with a bunch of manual settings. Honestly, that’s a relief for most people.

Hardware Specifications and Build

Under the hood, the Xperia 1 VIII utilizes the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Buyers can choose between 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and storage options go up to 1TB. The 6.5-inch OLED display maintains the 4K-class resolution and 120Hz refresh rate that fans expect from the series. Sony slightly increased the body thickness to 8.58 mm, which likely helps with thermal management for the new processor and the larger camera assembly.

The build quality remains premium with frosted glass on the back and a micro-textured aluminum frame. Sony offers the device in Graphite Black, Silver, and Garnet Red, with a limited Natural Gold version available through its online store. For audio enthusiasts, the stereo speakers have been co-tuned with Sony Pictures and Sony Music engineers to provide better clarity.

Connectivity and Battery Performance

A unique feature for this generation is the enhanced synergy with Sony’s WF-1000XM6 wireless earbuds. When connected, the phone can boost its antenna power to maintain a stable audio connection in crowded areas like metro stations. Despite the power-hungry specs, early reports suggest the device can achieve two-day battery life through aggressive software optimization and its 5,000mAh cell. The phone also supports 45W fast charging to get users back to full power quickly.

FAQs

Q1. What is the main design change in the Sony Xperia 1 VIII?

A1. The Xperia 1 VIII replaces the traditional vertical camera strip with a square-shaped camera module to fit a larger telephoto sensor.

Q2. Does the Xperia 1 VIII have a punch-hole camera?

A2. No, Sony has kept the symmetrical top and bottom bezels to house the front camera and stereo speakers without interrupting the display.

Q3. What processor does the new Xperia use?

A3. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is the latest flagship processor for 2026.

Q4. Is the 3.5mm headphone jack still present?

A4. Yes, Sony continues to include the 3.5mm audio jack, making it one of the few premium flagships to support wired headphones.

Q5. What are the color options for the Xperia 1 VIII?

A5. It comes in Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, and Garnet Red, along with an exclusive Natural Gold variant.