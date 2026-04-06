Leaked Renders Reveal Design for First Foldable iPhone

Apple is getting ready to introduce its initial foldable smartphone, which is expected to be released alongside the iPhone 18 series in late 2026. Supply chain analysts and social media rumors indicate that the company based in Cupertino has opted for a book-style design for this smartphone. This device will be aimed at the premium segment of the market, targeting Samsung and Google, who offer several folding devices.

Key Takeaways:

The handset features a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch internal screen.

Apple uses a titanium alloy hinge to keep the device light and strong.

The phone includes a dual-camera system on the back and a single front camera.

Industry experts predict a price between $2,000 and $2,500.

A Touch ID sensor sits on the side power button for biometric security.

Visual Details from Social Media

On X, social media user Majin Bu posted four photos claiming to show the device’s supposed final design. These photos depict a phone that opens horizontally, likely providing a tablet-like experience for users who need more workspace. While some brands are concentrating their designs on tiny flip phones, Apple seems to be targeting the larger screen market for work and media. The renders indicate a thin profile when folded, suggesting that the company aims to keep it portable for users in India who are accustomed to carrying their phones everywhere.

The design maintains the traditional Apple aesthetic, with a simplistic back panel and a rectangular form factor. Other users may feel the outer display is too small, however, for the purposes of one-handed operation, such as messaging or navigation, the size is ideal. Upon accessing the interior display, the 7.8-inch panel is sufficiently large to accommodate the simultaneous operation of two applications, a stark contrast to Apple’s iOS, which typically restricts the user to a single active application on the screen.

Technical Specs and Build

In March 2025, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared details about the internal parts of the phone. The device uses a titanium alloy hinge. This material helps it withstand the stress of opening and closing many times a day. Titanium is also resistant to corrosion, which is a helpful feature in humid Indian climates. For the screen, Kuo predicts a 5.5-inch cover display for quick notifications and a 7.8-inch main display for more complex tasks.

The battery performance will likely be comparable to that of the existing iPhone 17 models. Apple intends to incorporate dual rear cameras in line with the configurations of its standard flagship models. Instead of Face ID sensors being implemented under the foldable screen, there is speculation that the company will include a Touch ID sensor on the side button. This design decision will allow for a foldable device to be designed in a way that is slender and secure.

Pricing and Availability on the Market

Folding iPhones are expected to be priced between $2,000 and $2,500. For buyers in India, this could mean a starting price of over 1,70,000 rupees after import duties and local taxes. Apple plans to sell this device as the most premium product, above the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and estimates a production schedule for the second half of 2026.

This will directly compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. Apple is usually last to a market, but in this case it is deliberate. Apple aims for the peak of the developing technology and then launches a product. As such, they will use titanium and a larger internal screen, showing they will offer a device that is meant to be a phone and a tablet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When is the foldable iPhone coming out?

A1: Current leaks point to a launch in late 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 series.

Q2: How much will the Apple foldable cost in India?

A2: With a global price of $2,000 to $2,500, the Indian price could exceed 1.7 lakh rupees after taxes.

Q3: Will the folding iPhone have Face ID?

A3: Reports suggest Apple will use a side-mounted Touch ID button instead of Face ID to keep the screen clear.