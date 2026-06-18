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Stuffcool launches Nido 10000mAh magnetic wireless power bank with 25W fast charging in India

Stuffcool Nido power bank debuts in India with 25W Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging, 10000mAh capacity, built-in Type-C cable, and 45W wired output.

By Gauri
4 Min Read
Stuffcool launches Nido 10000mAh magnetic wireless power bank with 25W fast charging in India

Indian tech accessory brand Stuffcool expanded its product portfolio today with the launch of the Nido power bank. The company claims this new accessory is the first wireless portable charger in India to feature Qi2.2 certification, which is the latest wireless hardware standard governing magnetic power delivery. Built with a 10,000mAh lithium-polymer battery capacity, the portable accessory supplies up to 25W speeds wirelessly to compatible flagship smartphones. It is currently available for purchase through the official retail store of the brand and on Amazon India.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Latest Certification: It features verified Qi2.2 standards to provide faster magnetic alignment and safety during high-wattage transfers.
  • High Output Speeds: The device supports up to 25W magnetic wireless delivery alongside 45W Type-C wired delivery.
  • Compact Body: The unit weighs 194 grams and maintains a thin profile of 1.67 cm for easy portability.
  • Ecosystem Support: The hardware is optimized to work with Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixel phones, and audio accessories.

Stuffcool launches Nido 10000mAh magnetic wireless power bank with 25W fast charging in India

Design and Technical Specifications

The accessory is manufactured locally under the Made in India initiative and possesses certifications from the Bureau of Indian Standards, CE, and RoHS. Structurally, it features physical dimensions of 10.3 x 6.73 x 1.67 cm, allowing users to pack it into standard pockets easily. The design integrates a folding rear kickstand that allows a smartphone to stand upright vertically or horizontally. This integration allows users to access the native StandBy operating system view on compatible Apple devices while receiving power. Additionally, a dedicated digital panel on the side displays the actual remaining cell life percentage.

The built-in Type-C cord functions for both incoming and outgoing electricity. When used to supply electronic power, this integrated cord delivers up to 45W using the universal Power Delivery protocol. It can replenish compatible iPhones and Google Pixel devices up to half capacity within a 30-minute window. The hardware also incorporates the Programmable Power Supply protocol ranging between 5V to 16V at 3A to activate proprietary Super-Fast Charging profiles on modern Samsung Galaxy smartphones. For self-replenishment, the cord handles 20W incoming input, reducing the necessity of carrying detached charging cords.

Pricing and Market Availability

The Stuffcool Nido Qi2.2 wireless charger is priced regularly at Rs. 5,999, but is available during its introductory release period for Rs. 4,999. Interested consumers across the country can place orders directly via the official brand web portal or choose to buy the product through Amazon India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the retail price of the Stuffcool Nido in India?

A1. The product carries an official retail price of Rs. 5,999, but it is currently listed at an introductory promotional price of Rs. 4,999 on authorized online storefronts.

Q2. Can the built-in Type-C cable be used to charge the power bank itself?

A2. Yes, the integrated Type-C cable functions bi-directionally, allowing up to 20W Power Delivery input to recharge the internal 10,000mAh battery cell.

Q3. Is this product safe to carry inside commercial airplane cabins?

A3. Yes, the device operates at a total rating of 39.1 Watt-hours, which falls well within the international regulatory limits permitted for carry-on flight luggage.

Q4. Which smartphones can achieve the maximum 25W wireless speed with this charger?

A4. The maximum 25W magnetic wireless speed is designed for next-generation hardware platforms that support the Qi2.2 standard, such as the upcoming iPhone 17 family. Existing older iPhone models will pull power at their respective maximum Qi standard limits.

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ByGauri
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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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