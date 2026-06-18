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LG Electronics Launches French Door Refrigerators with Auto Ice Maker in India

LG India introduces a new French Door Refrigerator range with an auto ice maker, starting at Rs 1.18 lakh. Read details about specs and features.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
LG Electronics Launches French Door Refrigerators

LG Electronics India launched its latest line of French Door refrigerators in New Delhi on Thursday. The new lineup introduces a 33-inch (83.82 cm) width option that includes an automatic ice maker. Aimed at modern Indian households, these premium home appliances start at a price of Rs 1.18 lakh and are available across major retail stores and LG sales channels nationwide.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • LG India added new French Door models to its premium refrigerator lineup.
  • The appliances come in capacities from 574 liters to 610 liters.
  • Prices for the new range start from Rs 1.18 lakh.
  • Key features include a built-in water dispenser, InstaView glass panel, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

LG Electronics Launches French Door Refrigerators

Design and Space Management

The new four-door refrigerators feature the fridge compartment on top and the freezer at the bottom. This setup places daily food items at eye level so users do not have to bend down frequently. The wide glass and steel shelves offer plenty of room for large utensils, which fits typical Indian cooking setups.

Buyers can choose between glass and steel finishes to match their kitchen style. The four-door setup helps reduce the loss of cold air when opening the appliance. Users can knock twice on the InstaView panel to see inside without opening the door, which keeps the cold air trapped inside.

Cooling and Freshness Tech

These models use Door Cooling+ technology to spread cold air faster and more evenly. For keeping the interior clean, the Hygiene Fresh+ system helps reduce bacteria and bad smell. A special compartment called FreshConverter+ lets users change temperature settings based on the type of food they store.

The built-in automatic ice maker uses a refillable water tank inside the fridge to produce ice continuously. The appliance also has a water dispenser built into the door for quick access to cold water.

Smart Features and Connectivity

LG added its Smart Learner technology to this range, which adjusts cooling based on how the household uses the fridge throughout the day. There is also an Express Freeze option for fast cooling when needed.

With built-in ThinQ Wi-Fi tech, owners can control and check on the refrigerator using their smartphones from anywhere. Young Min Hwang, Director of Home Solutions at LG Electronics India, stated that the new range addresses both lifestyle aspirations and practical household needs for consumers.

Company Background

LG Electronics India started its operations in January 1997. The company focuses on consumer electronics and business-to-business products. It makes LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors at its manufacturing plants in Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune.

FAQs

Q1. What is the starting price of the new LG French Door refrigerators in India?

A1. The price for the new refrigerator range starts at Rs 1.18 lakh.

Q2. What are the size and capacity options available in this range?

A2. The refrigerators come in capacities between 574 liters and 610 liters, with a specific 33-inch (83.82 cm) width option that features an automatic ice maker.

Q3. How does the InstaView feature work?

A3. The InstaView feature allows users to knock twice on the glass panel to see inside the fridge without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping.

Q4. Where can consumers buy these new refrigerators?

A4. The lineup is available at leading retail outlets and official LG sales channels across India.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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