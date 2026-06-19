Livpure Expands Retail Network and Adds More Women to Workforce at Manesar Plant

Livpure announced a major retail expansion across Indian cities on Friday, aiming to set up more than 100 experiential centers to capture a larger share of the home wellness market. Speaking at the company’s production plant in Manesar, Haryana, Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kaul highlighted that the brand achieved 39% growth over the last three years. The company plans to focus its retail push on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets where demand for clean drinking water is rising but electric water purifier ownership remains low.

Key Takeaways

Retail Expansion : The company will open more than 100 Livpure Studios and a network of Livpure Homes stores to target Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns.

: The company will open more than 100 Livpure Studios and a network of Livpure Homes stores to target Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns. Workforce Diversity : Women make up 51% of the factory workforce at the Manesar production plant.

: Women make up 51% of the factory workforce at the Manesar production plant. Business Growth : The brand registered 39% growth over the last three years, led by its water purifier segment.

: The brand registered 39% growth over the last three years, led by its water purifier segment. Green Metrics: Operations in the 2026 fiscal year saved 9.62 lakh liters of water and reduced paper use by 37 tonnes.

Mr. Kaul mentioned that electric water purifier adoption in India is still in single digits, presenting a large room for market growth. The brand intends to deploy internet-of-things features in its upcoming products to give users better control over water quality while lowering operating costs.

The Manesar factory handles the assembly of parts like reverse osmosis membranes, booster pumps, armatures, and filters. Every single water purifier undergoes functional testing before leaving the site. Extreme weather simulation tests are conducted at the facility to check how the products perform in different regions of India.

The company is also shifting its workforce setup. Out of the total factory workers at the Manesar hub, 51% are women, which is higher than the average for the Indian home appliances sector. The brand has also designated specific production positions for differently abled individuals.

On the environmental front, the business modified its packaging by removing thermocol in favor of biodegradable options. Resource management efforts led to a reduction of 37 tonnes in paper consumption. This saved 1.48 lakh kWh of electricity and 9.62 lakh liters of water, preventing the cutting of 629 trees. The firm also reprocessed waste materials under its extended producer responsibility targets during the 2026 fiscal year.

The brand operates four main product lines: water purifiers, smart air coolers, mattresses, and kitchen appliances. For its water segment, it provides both direct purchases and a subscription program called Water-as-a-Service. This subscription plan operates across 26 cities, allowing users to pay monthly without upfront equipment or upkeep costs.

To support its product range, the company uses two brick-and-mortar setups. Livpure Homes function as full retail outlets displaying the entire product catalog, while Livpure Studios serve as interactive spaces where buyers can test connected devices. The distribution network currently includes 10,000 retail counters, 1,000 distributors, and 1,000 service engineers across the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the Water-as-a-Service model offered by Livpure?

A1. It is a subscription-based plan available in 26 cities that lets customers use internet-connected water purifiers for a monthly fee, removing initial purchase and upkeep fees.

Q2. Where is the main manufacturing hub of Livpure located?

A2. The primary production and development facility is located in Manesar, Haryana.

Q3. What percentage of the factory workforce at the Manesar plant is female?

A3. Women make up 51% of the workforce at the Manesar production site.

Q4. What items does the company sell besides water purifiers?

A4. The company sells smart air coolers, kitchen appliances, mattresses, pillows, and sleep accessories.

Q5. How is the brand expanding its physical retail stores?

A5. The brand is opening over 100 experiential spaces called Livpure Studios along with standalone Livpure Homes retail outlets, focusing on smaller Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.