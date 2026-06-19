ASUS Launches New Chromebook Lineup in India Available via Amazon and ASUS eShop

ASUS, the Taiwan-based technology corporation, expanded its personal computing footprint in India today by releasing its latest lineup of ChromeOS devices. The company announced the nationwide availability of three new models: the premium ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable (CM3206), alongside the mainstream ASUS Chromebook CM14 (CM1405) and ASUS Chromebook CM15 (CM1505). This new portfolio targets Indian students and early-career professionals who require portable, secure, and cloud-first computing setups for educational and everyday tasks.

Key Takeaways

Official Availability: The devices are officially on sale across India through Amazon and the ASUS eShop web platform starting June 19, 2026.

The devices are officially on sale across India through Amazon and the ASUS eShop web platform starting June 19, 2026. Starting Price: The collection begins at INR 26,990, featuring flexible retail options like No Cost EMI structures.

The collection begins at INR 26,990, featuring flexible retail options like No Cost EMI structures. Hardware Configurations: The models utilize MediaTek Kompanio 540 octa-core processors built to deliver reliable efficiency.

The models utilize MediaTek Kompanio 540 octa-core processors built to deliver reliable efficiency. Added Incentives: Retail buyers receive a three-month trial of Google AI Pro features alongside 5TB of secure cloud storage.

Versatile Design and Military-Grade Reliability

The premier model in the new range is the ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable, a flexible 2-in-1 device that functions as a conventional laptop or a standalone tablet. The tablet module weighs 640 grams and features a metallic frame that complies with military-grade durability testing parameters.

ASUS equipped the CM32 Detachable with a high-brightness touchscreen display and Corning Gorilla Glass for protection against scratches. The retail package bundles a wireless ASUS Pen stylus, a detachable keyboard mechanism, and a magnetic stand cover to assist creative workflows.

For buyers seeking a standard laptop architecture, the ASUS Chromebook CM14 and Chromebook CM15 provide reliable battery endurance and clean visuals. The CM14 variant features a 14-inch display, while the larger CM15 comes equipped with a 15-inch panel. Both form factors incorporate a structural 180-degree lay-flat hinge that simplifies screen sharing during group studies or office collaborations.

A major feature of the CM14 and CM15 models is their battery performance, with ASUS rating both units for up to 20 hours of continuous operation on a single charge. The internal hardware runs on MediaTek Kompanio 540 processors, ensuring stable web browsing, media streaming, and cloud-first productivity.

Retail Details and Finance Options

The product range starts at INR 26,990 for the base model, climbing to INR 37,990 for the 2-in-1 edition. To reduce upfront purchase barriers for young buyers, ASUS introduced tailored installment structures called ASUS Easy Pay solutions.

The premier ASUS Chromebook CM3206 is priced at INR 37,990, with no-cost EMI options starting from INR 6,332 per month for a 6-month tenure. The mid-range ASUS Chromebook CM1505 starts at INR 28,990, featuring introductory monthly installments from INR 5,665. The highly accessible ASUS Chromebook CM1405 starts at INR 26,990, with monthly financing paths starting at INR 5,165. All three consumer devices are currently live on Amazon India and the official ASUS eShop.

FAQs

Q1. Where can I buy the new ASUS Chromebooks in India?

A1. The entire lineup is available for direct purchase online via the official ASUS eShop platform and Amazon India.

Q2. What processor powers these new devices?

A2. The models are driven by the energy-efficient MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, tailored for quick web productivity and cloud workloads.

Q3. What special introductory benefits come with these devices?

A3. Buyers receive three months of complimentary access to Google AI Pro tools along with 5TB of cloud storage capacity.

Q4. Can the ASUS Chromebook CM32 be used without the keyboard?

A4. Yes, the CM32 features a lightweight 640-gram detachable design, letting you remove the keyboard completely to use it as a tablet.