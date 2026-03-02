News

Infinix Names ITZY’s Yuna as Global Brand Ambassador, Launches NOTE 60 Series

By Shweta Bansal
7 Min Read
Infinix officially announced Yuna, a member of the K-pop group ITZY, as its first-ever Global Brand Ambassador on March 2, 2026. The announcement aligns with the global debut of the Infinix NOTE 60 series, signaling what feels like a clear shift in the company’s ambitions.

For a brand that built its reputation on value-driven smartphones, this move into the premium segment is interesting. It is not just about better processors or bigger batteries this time. It is also about image, identity, and, perhaps more importantly, aspiration. By partnering with Yuna, Infinix is positioning itself closer to young, style-conscious, tech-savvy consumers who expect performance but also care about how a device feels in their hand.

Key Takeaways

  • Yuna from ITZY becomes the first Global Brand Ambassador for Infinix
  • The lineup includes the Note 60, Note 60 Pro, and Note 60 Ultra
  • Note 60 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G processor
  • All models feature a 6,500mAh battery
  • The design is developed in collaboration with Pininfarina

“Joy Tech, Beyond Limits” and Lifestyle Branding

The partnership with Yuna anchors Infinix’s new campaign titled “Joy Tech, Beyond Limits.” It is clear the company is aiming for more than just technical credibility. Yuna is widely recognized for her confident stage presence and bold fashion choices, and Infinix seems to believe that energy reflects the personality of the NOTE 60 series.

In a way, this marks a subtle but meaningful shift. Instead of focusing purely on specifications, Infinix is now framing its products as tools for self-expression. It is a strategy we have seen other brands adopt over the years, though for Infinix, this feels like a more deliberate repositioning.

NOTE 60 Series Specifications and Performance Upgrades

The Infinix NOTE 60 Pro stands out as a defining upgrade in the lineup. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G chipset, marking the first time the NOTE family adopts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform. This transition alone suggests the brand is aiming for stronger performance consistency and improved power efficiency.

The Pro variant offers configurations starting at 8GB RAM, with storage options reaching up to 256GB. The display measures 6.78 inches and uses an AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. On paper, that refresh rate should deliver exceptionally smooth scrolling and gaming performance. In real-world use, it likely feels fluid, especially for users upgrading from standard 60Hz or even 90Hz panels.

Photography remains consistent across the Note 60 and Note 60 Pro, both featuring a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization. OIS is particularly valuable for reducing blur caused by hand movement, especially in low-light conditions. It is a practical feature, not just a spec-sheet highlight.

Massive 6500mAh Battery with Fast and Wireless Charging

Battery life is clearly a headline feature. All models in the NOTE 60 series pack a 6,500mAh battery, which is notably larger than many competitors in the same price bracket.

Charging speeds differ slightly between variants. The Note 60 Pro supports 90W wired fast charging, while the standard Note 60 supports 45W wired charging. Both models also include 30W wireless charging, along with reverse wireless charging. Wireless charging at this level is still uncommon in mid-range devices, so its inclusion here feels like a strategic differentiator.

For heavy users, especially gamers or content consumers, that 6,500mAh capacity could realistically translate into extended usage without constant charging anxiety. It is the kind of feature that quietly improves everyday experience.

Pininfarina-Inspired Design and JBL-Tuned Audio

The visual identity of the NOTE 60 series is shaped through collaboration with Pininfarina, the well-known Italian design house. The result is a sleek, sculpted exterior offered in color options such as Mist Titanium and Solar Orange.

A distinctive matrix display on the back panel adds a unique visual touch. It gives the phone personality, which seems to align well with the brand’s new lifestyle positioning. Whether users see it as bold or simply eye-catching may depend on taste, but it is certainly not generic.

Audio performance has also received attention. The speakers are tuned by JBL, aiming to deliver richer sound for music streaming and video playback. For users who rely heavily on their phone speakers, especially in shared or casual listening environments, this enhancement could make a noticeable difference.

India Launch and Expected Pricing

Although the global announcement took place today, the NOTE 60 series is expected to launch in India later this month. The standard Note 60 is estimated to start around ₹19,990, while the Note 60 Pro may be priced approximately at ₹25,990.

At these price points, the series will compete directly with other mid-range 5G smartphones in India. The combination of Snapdragon performance, a 144Hz AMOLED display, wireless charging, and a 6,500mAh battery could make it an appealing option for buyers seeking premium-like features without entering flagship pricing territory.

FAQs

Q1: Who is the new brand ambassador for Infinix?

A1: Yuna, the youngest member of ITZY, has been appointed as the first Global Brand Ambassador for Infinix.

Q2: What processor does the NOTE 60 Pro use?

A2: The NOTE 60 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G chipset, marking the first use of Qualcomm hardware in the NOTE series.

Q3: What is the battery capacity of the NOTE 60 series?

A3: All models in the lineup feature a 6,500mAh battery for extended usage.

Q4: Does the NOTE 60 series support wireless charging?

A4: Yes, both the Note 60 and Note 60 Pro support 30W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Shweta Bansal
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
