MediaTek Showcases 6G Breakthroughs and Satellite Video Calling at MWC 2026

At the Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, MediaTek stepped onto the stage with a broad vision of what connectivity might look like over the next decade. During the keynote, President Joe Chen and other executives outlined the company’s progress across 6G research, satellite communications, automotive platforms, wearable AI, and even high-speed data center infrastructure.

It was not just a collection of incremental upgrades. The demonstrations focused on how devices, from smartphones to cars and data centers, could connect more intelligently and process AI tasks directly on hardware. In some ways, the company seems to be positioning itself not only as a chipmaker, but as a connectivity architect for the 2030 era.

Key Takeaways

MediaTek demonstrated the first 6G radio interoperability

The company completed the first 5G satellite video call for automotive use

A 3nm Dimensity Auto platform brings gaming and AI voice assistants into vehicles

New AI glasses were unveiled for private, on-device processing

Data center hardware now supports up to 10 terabits per second using 2nm and 3nm technology

6G Development and the Vision of a Personal Device Cloud

MediaTek’s 6G showcase centered on radio interoperability. In simple terms, this demonstration proved that different 6G radio systems can communicate with each other effectively. It may sound technical, but interoperability is essential if future global networks are to function smoothly.

The company is looking beyond raw speed. The goal appears to be balance. Faster connections, yes, but also smarter power management and more adaptive networks. A feature called AI-accelerated uplink allows the network to learn and adjust to real-time conditions rather than relying on fixed configuration rules. Compared to today’s static frameworks, this feels like a meaningful shift.

MediaTek also described a concept it calls a personal device cloud. Under this model, your smartphone, laptop, smart home devices, and other gadgets would work together seamlessly over 6G or Wi-Fi 8. Instead of isolated connections, the ecosystem becomes fluid and cooperative. It sounds ambitious, perhaps even idealistic, but that seems to be the long-term direction.

5G-Advanced CPE and Wi-Fi 8 for Homes and Offices

For home and office connectivity, MediaTek introduced a 5G-Advanced Customer Premises Equipment device powered by the T930 and Filogic 8000 chipsets. This CPE supports Wi-Fi 8 and uses eight receive antennas to maximize signal efficiency.

An integrated AI engine reduces latency by up to ten times. That claim is significant, especially for activities like video conferencing and gaming. Even older applications could benefit from smoother performance because the optimization happens at the hardware and network level rather than within the app itself.

It is interesting how much emphasis is now being placed on AI at the network layer. Not just inside phones, but within routers and communication equipment. That shift might quietly transform everyday internet experiences.

Smart Cars and the First 5G Satellite Video Call

The automotive section was one of the more eye-catching parts of MediaTek’s exhibit. The company demonstrated what it described as the first 5G video call made via satellite for automotive use. This technology relies on NR NTN, or Non-Terrestrial Network connectivity.

In practical terms, this means vehicles can connect directly to satellites when mobile towers are unavailable. For drivers in remote areas, this could enable video streaming, navigation updates, and real-time communication without relying solely on ground-based infrastructure.

MediaTek also introduced a new AI-powered telematics chip designed to maintain stable in-car internet connections. Stability, especially in moving vehicles, remains one of the biggest challenges in connected transportation.

Dimensity Auto on 3nm: Gaming and AI in the Dashboard

Inside the vehicle, MediaTek’s new Dimensity Auto platform is built on a 3-nanometer process. This advanced fabrication node allows higher performance and improved power efficiency.

The platform is capable of running high-end games with ray tracing, bringing console-like graphics into digital dashboards. While not everyone may choose to game in their car, the technical capability demonstrates the platform’s computing power.

There is also a dedicated processor for AI voice assistants. Importantly, voice commands are processed locally inside the car rather than being sent to the cloud. This approach enhances privacy while ensuring faster response times. It reflects a broader trend toward on-device AI processing.

Dimensity 9500 and AI Glasses for On-Device Intelligence

On the mobile front, the Dimensity 9500 platform serves as the foundation for MediaTek’s latest AI ecosystem. The company showcased new AI glasses designed to work alongside smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9500 chip.

These glasses can process text, images, and speech instantly. Heavy computation is handled by the smartphone, allowing the glasses themselves to remain lightweight. The setup balances performance and practicality, keeping wearable hardware comfortable while maintaining fast responses.

What stands out here is the privacy angle. Since processing happens locally rather than through the cloud, users retain more control over their data. That detail might matter more and more as wearable devices become mainstream.

Data Center Hardware Reaching 10 Terabits Per Second

MediaTek also expanded its focus beyond consumer devices into data center infrastructure. The company demonstrated UCIe-Advanced interconnect technology built on 2nm and 3nm processes. This solution allows internal chips within servers to communicate at speeds up to 10 terabits per second.

Additionally, MediaTek presented an optical fiber solution capable of reaching 400 gigabits per second. These advancements aim to increase bandwidth while reducing power consumption. As AI workloads grow larger, efficiency becomes just as important as speed.

It is easy to overlook this part of the presentation, but data center innovation underpins nearly all modern digital services. Improvements here ripple outward to smartphones, cars, and connected devices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is 5G-Advanced and how is it different?

A1: 5G-Advanced is based on 3GPP Release 18 and represents an evolution of existing 5G networks. It offers improved speeds, better reliability for high-mobility scenarios such as vehicles, and enhanced energy efficiency for smaller connected devices.

Q2: Will the new AI glasses work without a phone?

A2: The AI glasses shown at MWC 2026 are designed to collaborate with a smartphone powered by the Dimensity 9500. The phone handles the intensive processing, allowing the glasses to remain lightweight while still delivering fast responses.

Q3: When will 6G be available for public use?

A3: Although MediaTek demonstrated 6G interoperability at MWC 2026, the technology is still in development and standardization phases. Most industry projections suggest that global 6G rollout may begin around 2030.