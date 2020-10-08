Realme seems to have been on a product launching spree in India. A flagship SMART TV featuring industry-first SLED tech or a couple of smartphones could have been enough for a launch event, but the company not only clubbed the two but has a whole lot of other devices to launch as well.

Among the products Realme launched today in India includes the Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, and Realme Selfie Tripod. These apart, there is also the Realme 7 Pro SE and Realme 7i smartphones that too were launched today, as were the Realme 100W Soundar and the 55-inch Realme SLED 4K TV already mentioned before.

Here is a brief lowdown on each product.

Realme 7i

The #realme7i features a:

👉 64MP AI Quad Camera

👉 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display

👉 5000mAh Massive Battery Get ready to #CaptureSharperPlaySmoother. Starting at ₹11,999. First sale starts at 00:00 Hrs,16th October on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart.https://t.co/s65VfCDZuB pic.twitter.com/s8QGrcdlKD — realme (@realmemobiles) October 7, 2020

This happens to be another Realme contender in the budget smartphone segment that is already bristling with activity. The 7i however stands apart from the crowd with its class-leading specs which includes a massive 5000 mAh battery and a 90 Hz display. The latter, along with the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage that the 7i comes with makes it unique in the price range that it operates in.

Then there is a quad camera setup too at the rear, which includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens along with a pair of 2 MP sensors for depth mapping and macro shooting respectively. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 662 chipset.

The phone is priced at Rs. 11,999 and is slated to go on sale in India on October 16, from midnight onwards via Flipkart.

Realme 7 Pro SE

Presenting the #realme7Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition. Offering a Sony 64MP Quad Camera & 65W SuperDART Charge, it is designed for a trendy & premium look. Sale starts at 00:00 Hrs, 16th Oct on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart. Know more: https://t.co/UEzcp1ZYQu pic.twitter.com/Eo6cmRfJ7R — realme (@realmemobiles) October 7, 2020

The Realme 7 Pro SE isn’t entirely a brand new phone per se. Rather, it is a special edition version of the Realme 7 Pro that was launched earlier. Also, the specialty here is the leather finish rear, which together with the two-tone color scheme does look cool. Realme is also calling it the Sun Kissed Leather Edition as well.

The phone is priced at Rs. 19,999. Sale starts October 16, from midnight onwards from Flipkart.

Realme Buds Air Pro

Introducing the first ANC earphones & member of the Pro series, #realmeBudsAirPro. With its compact size, these buds make you experience the marvel of ANC with the beauty of convenience. Get set to #TuneOutTheNoise! Watch the #LeapToNextGen launch here: https://t.co/B0zBw6Hgs9 pic.twitter.com/1hcRAc8Roj — realme Link (@realmeLink) October 7, 2020

Featuring Active Noise Cancellation technology, the new Realme Buds Air Pro can be considered a worthy successor to the Realme Buds Air. The earbuds are priced Rs. 4,999.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro

This again is a Pro makeover for the Realme Buds Wireless earphones, with the active noise cancellation technology making all the difference. Realme said the incorporation of the new S1 chip on the Buds Wireless Pro makes it capable of up to 35db noise cancellation. Price is a quite competitive Rs. 3,999.

Realme Selfie Tripod

Introducing the smart and extremely functional #realmeSelfieTripod with multiple features for a wonderful picture experience in one simple click. Watch the #LeapToNextGen launch here: https://t.co/B0zBw6Hgs9 pic.twitter.com/D06Raln4o3 — realme Link (@realmeLink) October 7, 2020

Here is something that selfie addicts will appreciate a lot. The new Realme Selfie Tripod is accompanied by a Bluetooth remote for ease in operation. The base stands allow for 360-degree rotation while in selfie stick mode, the max length the tripod can reach is 60 cm.

Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush

With Realme wanting to partner every aspect of the user’s life, why not the toothbrush? The new N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush will let you maintain excellent oral hygiene thanks to the DuPont Sta-clean 99.9 percent anti-bacterial toothbrush it comes with. The brush head is user replaceable too, which you will need to do once it wears out.