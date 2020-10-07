Bose, an authority in the field of audio products worldwide has announced the launch of its new QuietComfort (QC) Earbuds and Sports Earbuds along with a trio of Frames audio sunglasses in India. All of these are premium products with the QC Earbuds priced Rs. 26,990 while the Sports Earbuds cost Rs. 17,990.

The Frames, of which three models are available – Tenor, Soprano, and Tempo Sports – are priced Rs. 21,990 each. The interchangeable lenses for the Tempo Sport will come for an additional Rs. 2990 while the same for the Tenor and Sopran come for Rs. 1990.

Bose QC Earbuds

The Quiet Comfort Earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation technology that is powered by a special chip, which in turn features a new custom algorithm designed to take inputs from the several mics it has. This allows for a truly effective noise canceling feature. The Earbuds are also compatible with SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. Listening time ranges around 6 hours on a single charge, which extends to 18 hours with the charging case included. There is a Type-C port too to get recharged. Color options include Triple Black and Soapstone.

Bose Sports Earbuds

The Sports Earbuds comes with IPX4 certification, which together with the StayHear Max tips allow its usage even during workouts and other activities. Also, similar to the QC Earbuds, the Sports variant also supports SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. Battery life is quite commendable 5 hours on a single charge along with an additional 10 hours with the charging case included. The case again is Qi wireless charging compliant while the Type-C port too can be used for quick recharges. Colour options include attractive shades of Triple Black, Baltic Blue, and Glacier White.

Bose Frames

As for the Bose Frames sunglasses, on offer are three models – the Frames Tenor and Soprano sunglasses for casual usage and the Frames Tempo that is sports oriented. Of these, the Frames Tempo is similar to just about any sports sunglasses from the front. However, the difference is in the sides with enlarges temple tips made of Thermoplastic Elastomer or TPE. It accommodates 22 mm full range driver on each temple which Bose said will have a battery life of around 8 hours.

The Frames Tenor and Soprano, in turn, are more conventional looking sunglasses, with the Tenor having a squarish design while the Soprano has cat-eye looks to it. Both come integrated with 16 mm driver featuring enhanced bass support. The battery life being claimed is around 5.5 hours.

Availability

All models are going to be available from Amazon India starting October 13.