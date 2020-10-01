Truke today announced the launch of two new truly wireless earbuds – the Fit Pro Power and Fit Buds. The company is claiming the two earbuds will provide for a class-leading listening experience but at a significantly lower price point. The Fit Pro Power is priced Rs. 1,299 while the Fit Buds comes for Rs. 799.

As Truke stated, the second generation earbuds come with a dolphin design open fit theme to ensure they are both comfortable to wear while still making a nice fitting in the ears. Connection with the mother device is established via Bluetooth 5.0. Also, with the 13 mm dynamic driver, you can expect a sound that can take over your entire senses completely.

The Fit Pro Power comes in a stylish case which again hides a 2000 mAh battery. The battery case can get fully charged in just 25 mins while 15 mins of fast charging time will be enough to support operations for 3 hours. The case also offers a digital display and charges itself via a Type-C port.

Coming to the more affordable Fit Buds, it comes with a 10 mm dynamic drier to too is highly capable of delivering a truly mesmerizing sound output. The Fits Buds comes with a charging case that includes a 500 mAh battery pack. You will have 20 hours of music playback time when fully charged. The Fit Buds also supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to the parent device.

Colour options you have with both the earbuds include Royal Blue and Carbon Black. Both the earbuds can be ordered from Amazon.in starting today, September 30, 2020.