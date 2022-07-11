Top 5 budget smartphones with the trendiest designs

Ads

The first half of 2022 has been highlighted by the constant influx of new smartphones in the Indian market, with each launch catering to a different segment and requirement of the consumer. Brands are now putting an effort to expand into the budget smartphone segment and focus on one common consumer demand, which is design. Chrome bezels, notch designs, and camera casings are a few of the bazillion features that set each model apart.

So, we’re here to help you shortlist your stylish budget smartphone. Here are our Top 5 picks:

realme C30

INR 7,499

The recently launched realme C30 is the most stylish entry-level smartphone which comes with a unique ultra-slim vertical stripe design, offering users a smartphone that is mesmerizing to look at and comfortable to hold. The realme C30 is powered by the Unisoc T612 Processor that provides a stable daily use or gaming experience. Additionally, the phone is equipped with an 8MP rear AI camera and a 5MP front camera shooter. The phone also houses a massive 5000mAh battery, allowing users to enjoy the nonstop activity. The realme C30 will be available in three exciting colors – Lake Blue, Bamboo Green, and Denim Black, and will come in two storage variants 2+32GB priced at INR 7499 and 3+32GB priced at INR 8299. Overall, the realme C30 provides a complete package with its distinct design and powerful performance. The realme C30 is available in three colors Denim Black, Bamboo green, and Lake Blue and will be available starting at 7,499 on the realme official website, Flipkart, and offline stores near you.

Poco C3

INR 9,999

Poco C3 is another stylish option for the budget smartphone user as it combines multiple aspects of daily usage to create what they call ‘The Game Chang3r’. The Poco C3 comes with a rounded casing and a three-camera setup on its rear, while the front boasts a 6.53-inch screen and a teardrop camera. The rear camera on the C3 is equipped with a 13 MP primary camera, 2 MP portrait camera, and a 2 MP macro camera that uses AI Scene Detection for optimizing the shots. The front camera comes with a 5 MP camera. The POCO C3 also packs a 5,000mAh battery that will sustain even heavy users for over a day.

The Poco C3 is available in three colors Matte Black, Arctic Blue, and Lime Green starting at 9,999 on Flipkart and offline stores near you.

Xiaomi Redmi 10A

INR 9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 10A flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a water drop notch design that makes some room for the selfie camera. The handset is powered by the MediaTekHelio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM, and offers 32GB of internal storage. The dual-rear camera comes with 13MP and 2MP sensors along with an LED flash. The phone has a 5MP selfie camera. The Redmi 10A packs a 5100 mAh battery that supports charging.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10A is available in three colors charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey starting at 9,499 on Xiaomi’s official website, Amazon, and offline stores near you.

Redmi 9 Activ

INR 9,499

The Redmi 9 Activ is a well-styled phone that is built for efficient multitasking and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chip matched with 4GB RAM+64GB or a 6GB+128GB variant. The phone comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ screen and is a great choice for the gamer on a budget. The Redmi 9 Activ comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 13 MP Main Camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, while the front camera comes with a 5 MP AI selfie camera. The Redmi 9 Activ also houses a powerful 5,000 mAh battery that can last for over two days.

The Redmi 9 Activ is available in three colors – Carbon Black, Coral Green, and Metallic Purple starting at 9,499 on Xiaomi’s official website, Amazon, and offline stores near you.

Narzo 50A Prime

INR 11,499

The Narzo 50A Prime is a great option for those who want a trendy design and a beast that packs a punch. With its Kevlar Speed Texture Design, the phone embodies the speed that runs within. Powered by a Unisoc T612 Processor and two configuration options (4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB), Narzo 50A Prime is a hard competitor to beat in the budget segment. Its 6.6-inch FHD+ screen provides an immersive watching experience with vivid details coupled with a massive 5,000 mAh battery so that you never miss a beat. Narzo 50A Prime comes with a 50 MP AI triple rear camera setup and an 8 MP front camera to excite the photographer within. The Narzo 50A Prime comes in two elegant colors, Flash Blue and Flash Black. The budget smartphone segment is growing quickly, as companies are putting their focus on providing a comprehensive and reliable smartphone experience on a budget. Be it the first-time smartphone user, an upgrade, or a secondary phone, the budget segment does provide an option to fit your needs.

The Narzo 50A prime is available in two colors Flash Black and Flash Blue starting at 11,499 on the realme official website, Amazon, and offline stores near you.

Infinix Smart 6

INR 7,499

The Infinix Smart 6 is a smartphone loaded with features and comes with a 6.6-inch screen for a great viewing experience both indoors and outdoors. Smart 6 has an 8MP rear camera with a dual flash and a 5 MP front camera with a single flash for the perfect shooting experience. The Infinix Smart 6 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts for over a day. The Smart 6 comes with a face unlock and fingerprint unlock option that provides safety and convenience. The Infinix Smart 6 uses Android 11 (GoEdition) for a smooth interface that is powered by a 2GB+32GB variant which is expandable up to 512 GB using external memory.

The Infinix Smart 6 comes in 4 color variants, the Heart Of Ocean, Light Sea Green, Polar Black, and Starry Purple starting at 7,499 on the Infinix official website, Flipkart, and offline stores near you.