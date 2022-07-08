Tecno launches Spark 8P smartphone with Mediatek Helio G85 Processor at Rs 10,999

Ads

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand today launched another disruptive device TECNO SPARK 8P under its popular SPARK 8 series. The smartphone is equipped with some of the best-in-segment features such as a 50MP AI triple rear camera, with Super Night mode supported and a large F1.6 Aperture that clicks superbly clear pictures even in low light. It is also coupled with a 6.6″ Full HD+ display that provides a truly immersive viewing and is packed with a monumental 7GB RAM via Memory Fusion extension. The smartphone also has a super-fast Mediatek Helio G85 powerful gaming processor for smooth smartphone performance and a pumped-up gaming experience.

Bolstered by the success of SPARK series and the festive season knocking our doors. Therefore, TECNO Mobile is yet again stepping-up the overall mobile escapade, targeting the consumers who seek fast-paced digital tenor. TECNO SPARK 8P ventures into the Indian market disrupting the sub-11K segment with a 5000mAh powerful battery with an 18W flash charger. The combination enhances the battery performance and accelerates the charging speed of the phone, giving 25 days of standby time to the consumers.

Additionally, the newly launched smartphone has a smart Anti-oil Side Fingerprint that has a 0.24Sec unlock and has a thin and slim design fused with a linear texture and vertical axis design of slogan making the visual sense slimmer. The new entrant of the SPARK series TECNO SPARK 8P is a bonafide all-rounder smartphone that is high on the value proposition for the users. The smartphone comes in four assorted colors- Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, Tahiti Gold and Atlantic Blue.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said, “Currently, TECNO Mobile is the 4th largest smartphone brand in the sub-10k segment according to Counterpoint Market Share Report, May 2022. We are committed to delivering superior experiences that surpass the ever-growing demands of our consumers. After witnessing the remarkable success of the SPARK series, we are pleased to announce the new addition to the TECNO SPARK 8 and further build the product line and intent to disrupt the sub-11K segment. With TECNO SPARK 8P we are bringing such features to the consumers that are only available in a flagship products of other smartphone brands at exorbitant price-points. As a consumer-centric smartphone brand, we have always aimed to bring an all-rounder product into the market at disruptive pricing. With TECNO SPARK 8P we are not only fulfilling the demands of the people but also going an extra mile while providing an AI-enabled 50MP triple rear camera in a high-on value proposition device.”

Key USPs of TECNO SPARK 8P:

50MP Ultra Clear High-Resolution AI Triple rear camera with Super Night Mode

TECNO SPARK 8P’s F1.6 large Aperture with PDAF technique enables you to click clear and memorable photos with each click. Multiple user-centric modes like AI Beauty 4.0, Portrait, Super Night and HDR add more flavors to your photos. With the SPARK 8P’s 50 MP Main Camera, it can bring a clear world of images and freeze the beautiful details of life through excellent image processing. The phone also features pro-level shooting modes like 2K Time-lapse, Slow Motion, and Video Bokeh additionally to give an edge to your memories. Users can click outstanding selfies either in the day or at night with its 8MP selfie camera with a dual front flashlight.

Large 7GB RAM with Memory Fusion for incredible speed

TECNO SPARK 8P is equipped with 7GB* RAM for faster speed and lag-free operations. It comes with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, which can be extended up to 7GB with a memory fusion feature. With this bigger RAM, you can enjoy ultra-fast speed of up to 43% improvement in average launching various apps thus, enhancing your multitasking experience. Memory Fusion will allow users to borrow additional RAM from storage capacity to offer a better experience. Its 64GB Internal Storage with Up to 512GB dedicated expandable storage slot, is sufficient for your daily multimedia needs.

Mediatek Helio G85 superfast processor for extra-ordinary usage

The smartphone features Superfast Mediatek Helio G85 Processor with a 1GHz Graphics core of Arm Mali-G52 GPU. ARM Cortex-A75 Octa-Core CPU of Mediatek Helio G85 provide super smooth performance with Hyper Engine Technology. Additionally, Super Boost function provides an uninterrupted experience even after prolonged use. The processor enables the smartphones to carry out more advanced tasks such as handling high-resolution videos and heavy graphic games without draining the battery, making the devices capable and efficient.

6.6 FHD+ Dot-Notch Display for a breath-taking viewing experience

Tecno Spark 8P features a large 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a dot-notch on the front, to house the selfie camera. It also offers 1080×2408 full HD resolution with 401PPI high pixel density for vivid colors on screen. Tecno Spark 8P’s narrow bezels with a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio make the display easy to see. The smartphone comes with an IPX2 Splash resistant feature that will to prevent water damage.

5000mAh Powerful Battery with 18W Flash Charger

TECNO SPARK 8P provides an ultimate battery backup with a 5000mAh mega battery. Additionally, the Level up charging experience with an 18W Flash Charger can rapidly fill 50% of the battery in an hour. The user will get a standby time of up to 25 days and 164 hours music playback time for unlimited fun.

Trendy and stylish design with attractive colors

The Tecno Spark 8P will be available in four colors, namely Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, Tahiti Gold and Atlantic Blue making it a flaunt-worthy smartphone. With attractive and energetic colors and a bolder brand logo further enhances the premium appeal of the smartphone.

Other path-breaking features of TECNO SPARK 8P

All these features mingled with HiOS 7.6 operating system, which comes with supreme features like Vault 2.0, Document Auto Rotate Manager, Peek Proof and Pic Film to name a few. The smartphone also has an Anti-oil fingerprint sensor with just 0.24 sec ultra-fast unlock to accept calls, take pictures and dismiss alarms. Face unlock characteristic gives closed eye protection. In addition, the newly added attribute Soplay 2.0 is a beginner-friendly and also a pro-music-making feature that makes high-quality music even in a network-free environment. Users can even record their voice and layer it with peppy beats and soulful music. Also, TECNO SPARK 8P produces loud stereo sound with its speakers. Experience cinematic level DTS surround Sound quality through its amazing speakers.