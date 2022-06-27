realme C30 will go on sale starting today, 12 noon on realme.com & Flipkart

Ads

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today announced the availability and sales date of its newest addition to its most stylish entry-level C series – the realme C30. Equipped with a unique vertical stripe design, powerful processor, and mega battery life, the realme C30 will be up for grabs from June 27, 2022, 12:00 pm onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels.

realme C30 will be available in two storage variants-2GB+32 GB priced at INR 7499 and 3GB+32GB priced at INR 8299 and will be available in two colors- Lake Blue and Bamboo green.

realme C30

realme C30, the most stylish entry-level smartphone, features a new Ultra-slim vertical stripe design that looks premium and is comfortable to carry. realme C30 is the lightest and thinnest phone in its price category weighing just 182 grams. It is packed with a powerful Unisoc T612 Processor, scoring 176,932 on AnTuTu benchmarks with an octa-core 12nm processor that clocks up to 1.82 GHz and adopts Cortex A75 structure, that gives realme C30 a consistent performance. The smartphone features an 8MP rear AI camera, enabling users to capture more details in their images with ease, and a 5MP front camera shooter. The smartphone houses a massive 5000mAh battery, allowing users to enjoy nonstop activity. When in standby mode, the smartphone can last up to 45 days.

Ads

realme C30 price and sale details

Product Variant Colors Price Sales Date realme C30 2GB+32GB Lake Blue & Bamboo Green INR 7499 Sales start from27 June 2022, 12 noon onwards Available at realme.com, Flipkart and Mainline channels 3GB+32GB INR 8299