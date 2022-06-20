realme has launched realme C30 smartphone in india

Ads

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, unveiled the newest addition to its entry-level C Series today – realme C30, the most stylish entry-level smartphone in the segment. The smartphone comes with an upgraded camera, mega battery, and powerful processor to create a comprehensive, cutting-edge, and dynamic experience for users in the entry-level segment.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, “The realme C-series has been one of our most important smartphone series – as it brings the best of features and a power-packed performance at a price point that appeals to a large audience in India. With the C Series, we focus on bringing the smartphones that have the ultimate blend of technology and design and are not heavy on the users pockets. The realme C30 is yet another example of our efforts of bringing a smartphone that offers the best of everything possible, and we believe that it will be equally appreciated by our users. We have fared well with our C series in the past and are confident about the growth we will witness with it in the upcoming months as well.”

realme C30, the most Stylish entry-level smartphone, features a new ultra-slim vertical stripe design, offering users a smartphone that is mesmerizing to look at and comfortable to hold. The realme C30 is one of the thinnest & lightest smartphones in its price segment, weighing a mere 182 grams and measuring only 8.5mm. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 Powerful Processor, scoring 176,932 on AnTuTu benchmarks with an octa-core 12nm processor that clocks up to 1.82 GHz and adopts Cortex A75 structure, bringing powerful and stable performance to the smartphone. The smartphone features UFS 2.2 high-speed flash storage that can provide up to 3 times faster data read-and-write speed to users, and is equipped with an 8MP rear AI camera, enabling users to capture more details in their images with ease and a 5MP front camera shooter. The smartphone houses a massive 5000mAh battery, allowing users to enjoy nonstop activity. When in standby mode, the smartphone can last up to 45 days.



The realme C30 will be available in three exciting colors – Lake Blue, Bamboo Green, and Denim Black, and will come in two storage variants 2+32GB priced at INR 7499 and 3+32GB priced at INR 8299. The first sale is scheduled for 27 June 2022, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels.

realme C30 price details:

Product Variant Colors Price Sales Date realme C30 2GB+32GB Lake Blue, Bamboo Green & Denim Black INR 7499 Sales start from27 June 2022, 12 noon onwards Available at realme.com, Flipkart and Mainline channels 3GB+32GB INR 8299