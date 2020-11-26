HMD Global has made available its new Nokia 2.4 budget smartphone in India and makes for a compelling choice with its Rs. 10,399 price tag. For that price, what you get are decent specs that are par for the course though there isn’t anything that can set the specs chart on fire.

The front is dominated by a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie cam. Bezel depth is almost negligible all round, save for the bottom chin which is quite elaborate. Also, occupying pride of place is the Nokia branding at the bottom which manages to make the bezel-less of an eyesore that it otherwise would have been sans the branding. The display otherwise comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Powering the phone is the MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled to a 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage, the latter being expandable to a max of 512 GB via microSD cards. Also, the phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with the company promising two more OS updates, which means buyers will be getting upgrades up to Android 12. Plus, there is going to be the Android monthly security updates available for three years.

Keeping the lights on is a 4500 mAh battery which is aided with AI-assisted Adaptive Battery tech. This, Nokia claims, will allow for optimum battery usage by learning which app you use the most and will prioritize power delivery to such apps. The phone comes with a micro USB port for recharging and can take some time given the 5V/ 1A charger that the phone comes bundled with.

For the camera, there is the dual-camera arrangement comprising of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor on the rear. The front gets a 5 MP selfie shooter. The company said the phone comes with advanced camera features such as the image fusion and exposure stacking that make the Night Mode truly capable of shooting stunning quality images even in low-light conditions. Plus, there is the Portrait Mode as well for superior bokeh effects.

Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, IPX2 ingress protection, and FM radio. Connectivity options include 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, BlueTooth 5.0, GPS/ AGPS + GLONASS + Beidou, 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer.

Coming to price, the new Nokia 2.4 is priced Rs. 10,399 for the single 3 GB + 64 GB model that it is available in. Meanwhile, colour options include shades of Dusk, Fjord, and Charcoal. The phone can be ordered from Amazon or Flipkart along with other retail outlets throughout the country starting Dec. 4, 2020.

However, the phone is going to be available exclusively from Nokia.com/phones starting November 26 itself. The first hundred buyers will also qualify for free 007 merchandise as well comprising of special edition bottle, cap and metal keychain.

