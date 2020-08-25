The festive season in India maybe still some way off though Nokia seems to be gearing up already for the occasion. The company announced four new phones in the country, which includes two feature phones – Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 – and two smartphones – Nokia C3 and Nokia 5.3 – which HMD Global claimed will suit every budget segment ahead of the festivities.

Nokia C3:

The C3 is the most affordable of the two smartphones Nokia announced today and offers the basics of what is expected out of a budget device. Those include a durable build, large screen, good camera, and battery that lasts all day, all while running the latest Android 10 OS.

Specs-wise, the C3 comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ display having an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes powered by the octa-core Unisoc SC9863 processor that is mated to a 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of storage in the base version and 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage on the higher model. In both cases, the storage is expandable to 400 GB via external cards.

The phone comes with a single 8 MP rear camera while on the front, there is the 5 MP selfie shooter. Power comes from a 3040 mAh battery. Other features of the phone include FM radio, fingerprint sensor, and 3.5 mm headphone jack, to name a few.

All of this makes for a decent package considering the base 2 GB + 16 GB model is priced Rs. 7,499 while the 3 GB + 32 GB model is priced Rs. 8,999. Colour options include Nordic Blue and Sand. The phone will go on sale starting September 17, with pre-orders starting September 10. The phone will be available across almost all major online and offline retailers including Nokia and comes with a 1-year replacement guarantee.

Nokia 5.3:

The Nokia 5.3 is the phone to have in the mid-range segment and comes equipped par for the course. Those include a 6.55-inch HD+ display having a 20:9 aspect ratio. On the other side of it lies a Snapdragon 655 processor and is available in two memory storage configurations – 4 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 64 GB.

The AI powered quad camera on the rear comprises of a 13 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens along with another 2 MP lens for depth mapping. The front comes with an 8 MP sensor for selfies and video conferencing. Powering the entire device is a 4000 mAh battery. The 5.3 is also guaranteed to receive software updates until Android 12 as well.

Colour options with the phone include Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal and starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4 GB + 64 GB model and Rs. 15,499 for the 6 GB + 64 GB model. Sale starts September 1 with pre-booking set to be accepted from August 25. The phone is available via Amazon.in and Nokia.com. Check for the several launch offers available across different retailers.

Nokia 125:

The phone comes with a generous 2.4-inch display and is accompanied with large buttons for ease of use. Other highlights of the phone include FM radio, generous battery life along with enough storage to accommodate 2000 contacts and 500 text messages.

The phone is priced Rs. 1,999 and is available in Charcoal Black and Powder White colour options. The phone can be bought from almost all major online and offline retailers, apart from the Nokia website as well. Sale starts from August 25 itself.

Nokia 150:

The Nokia 150 is ahead of the Nokia 125 in that it comes with a VGA camera complete with a flash at the rear. It has a built-in MP3 player and FM radio as well and can support external memory of a max of 32 GB. The phone is Bluetooth enabled as well. The display is the same 2.4-inch and has large keys that make using the device a breeze. Battery life can last weeks and boasts of a durable build as well.

The phone is available in exciting colour options of Red, Cyan, and Black and is priced Rs. 2,299. The phone can be picked up from all major online and offline retailers, apart from Nokia’s own website as well. The sale starts on August 25.