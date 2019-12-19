Nokia 2.3 with Android One Launched in India: Specs, Features & Pricing

HMD Global, the current licensee for Nokia, has now unveiled the Nokia 2.3 in India. For starters, the phone was launched earlier this month at Cairo with Helio A22, dual cameras and Android One as its main highlights. Let’s have a look at detailed specifications, pricing, and availability of the device.

Nokia 2.3 Specs, Features

The Nokia 2.3 comes with a 6.2-inch in-cell display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The phone bears a 19:9 aspect ratio and gets a waterdrop notch on top.

Under the hood, it gets powered quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with PowerVR GE6320 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. One can further expand storage up to 400GB using a microSD card.

For photography, Nokia 2.3 features a dual-camera setup at the rear. The module comprises of a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, paired with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 5MP front camera, housed in the water-drop notch. Nokia has included a new Recommended Shot feature that helps users to pick the best picture (exclusive to Nokia smartphones).

Like other Nokia phones, the device runs on stock Android 9 Pie under Android One program. It is Android 10 ready and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for at least three years and OS updates for two years. All of this is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, bundled with a standard 5V 1A charger.

Other features include a dedicated button for Google Assistant and AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology. Unfortunately, the phone skimps out on a physical fingerprint scanner and uses face unlock instead.

Lastly, connectivity options onboard include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB (v2.0) port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pricing, Availability, and Offers

The Nokia 3.2 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,190 for the only model with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Notably, the phone will be available in Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal colour options starting December 27 on Nokia’s official store and leading retail outlets and partners across the country.

Talking of launch offers, HMD Global is giving users a one-year replacement guarantee wherein it would replace the device purchased before March 31, 2020, within one year of the ownership period in case of hardware failure or a manufacturing defect in the device.

Additionally, Jio subscribers who purchase the Nokia 2.3 will get Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,200 if they opt for the Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans. This includes Rs. 2,200 in cashback from Jio, discount worth Rs. 2,000 from Zoomcar, and vouchers worth Rs. 3,000 from Cleartrip.