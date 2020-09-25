Avid gamers in India have much to rejoice given the premium gaming laptop Dell has introduced in the country. The new G7 15 7500 comes powered by the latest 10th gen Core i7 and Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU to offer a fluid gaming experience. At the same time, the advanced dual fan cooling system promises intense gaming sessions for longer durations.

Basically, the G7 15 7500 comes in two flavours, the base model that features the Intel Core i7 processor and is coupled to a 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. The model will set you back Rs. 1,61,990. Next up is the model with the same 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage but has a higher rated processor in the form of the Intel Core i9 CPU. The model is priced a cool Rs. 2,07,990.

A 15-inch FHD anti-glare display having a 300 Hz refresh rate is common to both models. Same is the case with the RGB WASD keyboard with an integrated precision glass trackpad. Other salient features of the keyboard include its 12-zone chassis lighting that imparts a distinct character to the device. Plus, the keyboard is spill resistant too.

Hardcore gamers should also like the presence of the ‘Game Shift’ macro key on the keyboard, which acts to launch the high-performance mode and is handy when you are in the midst of some intense action. The presence of the Audio Recon visual sound tracking is another nice touch that adds to the gaming pleasure immensely. The laptop otherwise comes with stereo speakers and Nahimic 3D audio system as well.

Keeping the interiors cool is a dual-fan cooling system. Aiding in that is the presence of larger vents thanks to the unique design comprising of what the company calls as the ‘Origami hinge’. Dell is claiming the Origami hinge makes the laptop sturdy and durable. Also, at 2.1 Kg, it isn’t too hefty either.

Power comes from a 6 cell 86 WHr battery while for ports, there is the full sized HDMI 2.0 slot that supports external displays of up to a max of 4K resolution. The laptop is available at Flipkart as well as select Dell Exclusive Stores across India.