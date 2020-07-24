Dell has launched four new gaming laptops in India that form part of its popular Alienware and G series of gaming devices. Those include the Alienware m15 R3 along with the Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15 as part of the G Series. Dell said the new devices offer the perfect combination of top-notch performance and features in a price bracket that ranges from a high Rs. 199,990 for the Alienware M15 R3 to the Dell G3 15 which is the most affordable of the lot with its Rs. 73,990 pricing.

Alienware m15 R3:

This easily is the most powerful of the quartet of new laptops Dell launched today. One of the unique aspects of the m15 R3 laptop is the Tobii Reflex and spotlight it features that provides for advanced Tobii Experience. The company is also claiming it to be the ‘thinnest, lightest, and most powerful 39.6 cm’ laptop in the Alienware range. The laptop also comes with advanced Alienware Cryo-tech thermal technology with new Vapour chamber cooling, for superior thermal protection, thereby enabling the laptop to hold on to optimum performance over a longer period of time. The range starts at Rs. 199,990.

Dell G5 15 SE:

The laptop comes powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors and is the first G Series Dell laptop to be so equipped. For graphics processing, the laptop is equipped with the AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs. Another unique feature of the laptop is its AMD SmartShift technology which rotates the processing tasks between the Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU as the case might be.

The laptop also impresses with its looks which seems to be centred around the ‘stealth fighter’ theme. The Supernova Silver finish with blue accents further accentuates the feel. Among the other features, the laptop comes with including a 39.6 cm FHD IPS display, a 51WHr battery, and a red-backlit keyboard that again is user-customizable. The Dell G5 15 SE starts at Rs 74,990.

Dell G5 15:

The new G5 15 comes powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors that are complemented by dual-fan cooling technology to keep the inside cool. Further aiding in that is the large vents that the laptop comes with. Also, with GTX 1650Ti GPU onboard, expect graphics performance to be at a different level altogether. The Dell G5 15 range starts at Rs 82,590.

Dell G3 15:

Powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors in the top model, the laptop offers a choice of either the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti for graphics processing. Also, at just 21.6mm, the new G5 15 is among the most portable gaming laptop around. With a starting price of Rs. 73,990, the new G5 15 is also among the most affordable of the four new laptops Dell launched today.