Dell Technologies has launched its latest XPS 13 and XPS 15 series of premium laptops in India. Dell said the new laptops are as much about superior performance as it is about sheer style and elegance. Combined with class leading battery life, the new XPS range easily makes for the best Windows laptops out there.

A unique aspect of the new XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptop range happens to be its InfinityEdge display, which is Dell’s way of describing a vastly reduced bezel depth along all sides. While the company had done a commendable job in reducing bezels along the top and sides, Dell now said they have managed to repeat the feat with the bottom bezel as well, shrinking it from a massive 19.5 mm to a minuscule 4.5 mm.

Another change adopted with the new laptop display includes the 16:10 aspect ratio, which earlier used to be 16:9. The display also boasts of advanced features such as 100% sRGB color gamut reproduction in the XPS 13 or a max of 100% Adobe RGB in XPS 15. These together with 500 nits of brightness and 4K+ resolution makes everything on display seem life-like and real. Both laptops come powered by the latest 10th gen Intel Ice Lake processors for superior performance.

XPS 13:

The new XPS 13 offers a 13.4-inch display while having the form factor of an 11-inch device, making it the smallest and slimmest 13-inch laptop money can buy at the moment. According to figures put out by Dell, the display has an astounding 91.5 per cent screen to body ratio while the device itself is 2 per cent smaller than its predecessor. The display, in turn, has gone up by 6.8 per cent.

The result is, the new XPS 13 has the smallest footprint among the laptops of its class. Battery life is a commendable 18 hours+ in FHD+ configuration, which tanks to 10+ hours when switched to UHD+ display mode. The laptop is available in two color options of Platinum Silver with the palm rest done up in Black carbon Fiber. The other color option you have is Frost with the palm rest donning an arctic white woven glass fiber.

XPS 15:

As with its smaller sibling, the new XPS 15 also has the smallest form factor in its class, all thanks to the 4-sided Infinity Edge display. According to Dell, it’s a 92.9 percent screen to body ratio of the XPS 15 which is a 10 percent improvement over its predecessor.

Another aspect of the XPS 15 and which enhances its appeal as an entertainment powerhouse is the top firing quad-speaker arrangement backed by Waves Nx 3D audio for an immersive listening pleasure. Powering the device is the latest 10th gen Intel Ice Lake processor combined with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. You also get up to 21 hours of battery life, making it ideal for creators. The XPS 15 is however available in a single color option of Platinum Silver and Black Carbon Fiber.

Price:

The XPS 13 starts at Rs. 144,807 while the XPS 15 starts at Rs. 186,072. Both laptops are up for sale from 8th July, 2020 onwards from Amazon along with select Dell Exclusive Stores in India.