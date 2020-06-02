Dell Technologies today announced the launch of its new Latitude 9510 business laptop in India. Apart from featuring top-of-the-line specs that makes it among the most capable laptop for business users, Dell is also claiming it to be the most intelligent PC thanks to its incorporation of AI based optimization technology.

According to Dell, the optimization software enables the laptop to adapt to the usage pattern of different users to ensure optimum utilization of system resources. While this ensures peak performance at all times, the optimization software also stretches battery runtime as well. Besides, it also offers background noise cancellation and echo reduction tech to make your conversations more productive.

Specs wise, the Latitude 9510 comes with an integrated 5G modem and Wi-Fi 6 to offer next gen connectivity solutions. A fingerprint sensor built-into the system along with facial recognition feature make it among the most secure devices as well. The system again is smart enough to be aware when the user has walked away and will lock the system promptly to save power.

The 10th gen Intel Core vPro compliant chips also ensures top-notch performance at all times. Use of advanced heat dissipation technology using GORE aerogel, considered the thinnest insulating substance contributes to keeping the laptop cool and quiet even during heavy usage. Plus, a claimed 34-hours of battery backup time is also touted to be the longest for any business laptop in the 15-inch category.

The new Latitude 9510 also isn’t just about performance as the laptop is among the most stylish as well. That has much to do with its machined aluminum finish and the diamond cut edges that imparts it a thorough professional appearance. The laptop is also among the thinnest and slimmest in its category, while sporting the smallest dimension among 15-inch class of laptops.

Further, the use of asynchronous hinge that allows 360-degree movement enables the device to transform from the conventional laptop form to tent mode to finally function as a tablet. The laptop is also available in the classic clamshell form factor or as a two-in-one to allow for tablet-like operation. The latter again supports Active Stylus Pen and can be attached magnetically along the side of the laptop.

As for its price, the Latitude 9510 range starts at Rs. 1,49,000.