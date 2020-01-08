Asus unveils ExpertBook B9450, ZenBook Duo, Chromebook Flip C436 & Zephyrus G15 Laptops at CES 2020

The Taiwanese computer maker Asus has further expanded its business and gaming laptop portfolio for this year at CES 2020 by unveiling a wide range of notebooks, desktops, and laptops, including new Asus ExpertBook B9450, the ZenBook Duo, Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, and the Asus Chromebook Flip C436.

The giant has also refreshed its Vivobook S series, alongside the introduction of a couple of other products including two displays in its ProArt series, Asus ZenScreen MB16ACE monitor and three new routers in its ZenWiFi series followed by other IoT devices.

Asus CES 2020: Highlights

Asus Chromebook Flip C436

As the name suggests, Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is a Chrome OS-running laptop that can be used as a tablet as well, thanks to the 360-degree hinge. It is quite lightweight at just 1.1Kgs and slim at 1.37cms. It gets a fingerprint scanner in the power button and touts an omnidirectional quad-speaker design for high-quality audio. Specs include:

14-inch full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) display with slim bezels

10th gen Intel Core processors

8GB or 16GB of LPDDR3 memory, NVMeSSD

42Whr battery, said to give a run-time of 12 hours

Asus ZenBook Duo

The 2020 updated Asus Zenbook Duo comes with a more compact design integrating two displays, with the smaller of the duo being above the keyboard. Specs include:

14-inch primary full-HD display

A secondary 12.6-inch panel

Up to 16GB of RAM

Optional GeForce MX250 GPU

Asus Expertbook B9450

The Asus Expertbook B9450 is claimed to be the world’s lightest 14-inch laptop weighing just 870 grams and made particularly for business professionals. It has a 14.8mm thick chassis, certified with MIL-STD-810G military standards. Specs include:

10th Generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processor

Up to 16GB of RAM

66Whr battery with up to 24 hours of use on a single charge

Two M.2 slots, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2

WiFi 6 connectivity, Fingerprint Sensor, IR Camera

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is a powerful gaming laptop that gets backlit keyboard, runs on Windows 10 Pro and weighs about 2.1Kg. Specs include:

15.6-inch full-HD display with up to 240Hz refresh rate

AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS CPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU

Up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type‑A, one HDMI 2.0b, a 3.5mm audio combo jack

76Whr Battery

Asus Vivobook S (S13/ S14/ S15)

At CES, Asus has also refreshed the family of Vivobook S-series laptops including Vivobook S13, Vivobook S14, and Vivobook S15 with new 10th gen Intel CPUs. The new offerings come with support for WiFi 6, discrete graphics and an updated chassis. The company is also offering attractive colour options for all three models.

Asus ZenScreen Monitor

The Asus ZenScreen MB16ACE is a 15.6-inch Full-HD portable monitor with ultraslim bezels that is capable of being used as a secondary display with a 1080p laptop. It is nearly 8 mm thin and weighs about 0.7 kg, making it super easy to carry around.

The monitor also comes with a new and improved Smart Case Lite, which is 35% lighter than the original case yet still acts as both a protective cover and an adjustable stand at the same time.