Asus unveils ExpertBook B9450, ZenBook Duo, Chromebook Flip C436 & Zephyrus G15 Laptops at CES 2020

The Taiwanese computer maker Asus has further expanded its business and gaming laptop portfolio for this year at CES 2020 by unveiling a wide range of notebooks, desktops, and laptops, including new Asus ExpertBook B9450, the ZenBook Duo, Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, and the Asus Chromebook Flip C436.
The giant has also refreshed its Vivobook S series, alongside the introduction of a couple of other products including two displays in its ProArt series, Asus ZenScreen MB16ACE monitor and three new routers in its ZenWiFi series followed by other IoT devices.
Asus CES 2020: Highlights
Asus Chromebook Flip C436
As the name suggests, Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is a Chrome OS-running laptop that can be used as a tablet as well, thanks to the 360-degree hinge. It is quite lightweight at just 1.1Kgs and slim at 1.37cms. It gets a fingerprint scanner in the power button and touts an omnidirectional quad-speaker design for high-quality audio. Specs include:
- 14-inch full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) display with slim bezels
- 10th gen Intel Core processors
- 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR3 memory, NVMeSSD
- 42Whr battery, said to give a run-time of 12 hours
Asus ZenBook Duo
The 2020 updated Asus Zenbook Duo comes with a more compact design integrating two displays, with the smaller of the duo being above the keyboard. Specs include:
- 14-inch primary full-HD display
- A secondary 12.6-inch panel
- Up to 16GB of RAM
- Optional GeForce MX250 GPU
Asus Expertbook B9450
The Asus Expertbook B9450 is claimed to be the world’s lightest 14-inch laptop weighing just 870 grams and made particularly for business professionals. It has a 14.8mm thick chassis, certified with MIL-STD-810G military standards. Specs include:
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processor
- Up to 16GB of RAM
- 66Whr battery with up to 24 hours of use on a single charge
- Two M.2 slots, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2
- WiFi 6 connectivity, Fingerprint Sensor, IR Camera
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is a powerful gaming laptop that gets backlit keyboard, runs on Windows 10 Pro and weighs about 2.1Kg. Specs include:
- 15.6-inch full-HD display with up to 240Hz refresh rate
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS CPU
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU
- Up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage
- USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type‑A, one HDMI 2.0b, a 3.5mm audio combo jack
- 76Whr Battery
Asus Vivobook S (S13/ S14/ S15)
At CES, Asus has also refreshed the family of Vivobook S-series laptops including Vivobook S13, Vivobook S14, and Vivobook S15 with new 10th gen Intel CPUs. The new offerings come with support for WiFi 6, discrete graphics and an updated chassis. The company is also offering attractive colour options for all three models.
Asus ZenScreen Monitor
The Asus ZenScreen MB16ACE is a 15.6-inch Full-HD portable monitor with ultraslim bezels that is capable of being used as a secondary display with a 1080p laptop. It is nearly 8 mm thin and weighs about 0.7 kg, making it super easy to carry around.
The monitor also comes with a new and improved Smart Case Lite, which is 35% lighter than the original case yet still acts as both a protective cover and an adjustable stand at the same time.