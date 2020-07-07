Truke, the makers of some of the best sound accessories, audio equipments, stereos and such announced the launch of its new truly wireless earbuds – Truke Fit Pro in India. The earbuds that offer a premium look and feel however are priced extremely competitively at just Rs. 999 and can be picked up from Amazon India starting July 6, 2020, 12 noon onwards.

Truke said they drew inspiration from dolphins in designing the earbuds. The result is an ergonomic design that makes a snug fit while also being comfortable to wear even for long hours. Not to mention, the earbuds with its 13mm dynamic driver deliver the superior audio experience each time. The truly wireless earbuds are compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 while the integrated support for voice assistant further adds to user convenience.

The earbuds come with a Type-C port for charging and can provide for an hour-long playback time with just 15 mins of charging time. The charging case it comes with again packs in a 500 mAh power pack and can support up to a max of 24 hours of playback time. Truke is also claiming compatibility with 99 per cent of smartphones, both Android and iOS along with gaming devices and so on. Color options include Basil Green, Royal Blue, and Carbon Black.

The new Truke truly wireless earbuds, meanwhile, will be joining a long list of similar devices that have been launched in the country in recent times. Those include earbuds from boAt, Noise, Realme or the Xiaomi TWS earphones, to name a few.

Speaking on the launch, Pankaj Upadhyay, Founder and CEO of Truke said, “Our newly introduced Truke Fit Pro has been designed as an affordable, high-tech alternative that conveys the same authentic listening experience as the high-ranged products in its segment.”

“We are hopeful that it will successfully stimulate the auditory senses of the masses in India.”