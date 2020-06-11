Sony has announced the launch of its new noise cancelling headphones, the WH-CH710N in India. Also, at Rs. 9,990, Sony is calling it among the most affordable headphones featuring active noise cancellation technology that you can buy at the moment.

Looks wise, there is nothing special with the new WH-CH710N that can make it stand apart from the rest. Rather, it has the same looks as any other over-the-ear headphones from the Japanese manufacturer. That said, there isn’t anything odd with the headphone’s design either. Instead, it looks cool, stylish, and comfortable, what with all the thick padding it comes with.

However, as already mentioned, the biggest USP of the headphone is its active noise cancellation feature. It works in conjunction with the Sony headphone app and relies on advanced artificial intelligence to achieve better noise isolation.

Sony is also claiming a really long battery life of around 35 hours, which sure is impressive. The headphone also comes with a USB-C port for charging. Sony has also provided for Quick Charge support to the headphone, with about 10 mins of charging being enough to allow for 60 mins of usage.

Then there is an AUX port as well that you can use to connect the headphone with your smartphone. Sony also bundles the AUX cable with the headphone. The only requisite here is that your phone should have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The headphone otherwise supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to the base device.

With 30mm driver, Sony is also promising excellent audio quality. Another unique aspect of the headphone is that it can be used for taking calls as well thanks to the integrated mic that it comes with. It supports Google Assistant as well and can be used to connect with the smart assistant on your phone.

Color options include blue and black with the headphone being available at all Sony retail outlets as well as Sony online stores or other e-commerce sites.