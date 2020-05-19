With working from home becoming more of a norm than an exception, Sony has come up with some exciting solution to make it seem more of an entertainment than a chore. The company is offering a slew of personal audio devices with special offers and discounted rates to help you tide over the unprecedented times in a stress-free manner so that you have a seamless working environment in your home as well.

Here the Sony devices you can fall back on.

SRS-XB402M Wireless smart speaker:

These are wireless speaker with extra bass to ensure a truly mesmerising listening experience. Plus, the speaker also comes integrated with Alexa, which mean it will respond to your queries and provide you with all the info you need. Those can be the latest news updates, weather reports, sports news, along with so much more. The speaker also boasts of a Live Sound mode which will ensure the sound spreads over a wider area, giving you the feel of being in a concert.

Coming to its price, the speaker can now be bought for Rs. 17,990 which is Rs. 7,000 less than its usual price.

SRS-XB12 Wireless smart speaker:

It’s another wireless speaker from Sony that too boasts of Extra Bass feature. It also comes integrated with Google Assistant and Apple Siri and will chip in with the best possible answers to all your queries. It being water and dust resistant means it is a lot more versatile in its functionality. All of it makes it your ideal companion while working at home or maybe some outdoor fun as well when normalcy resumes.

The speaker is priced Rs. 3,490 which is Rs. 1,500 less than the usual price.

WH-1000XM3 Headphones:

It is one of the best noise cancellation headphones you can buy at the moment and boasts of advanced features such as Adaptive Sound Control. Battery back-up time is also a quite generous 30-hours while built-in smart voice assistant such as Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri will ensure you have most of your queries, if not all, answered efficiently.

The headphone will set you back a cool Rs. 24,990 which is Rs. 5,000 less than the usual price.

WI-C310 and WI-C200 In-ear headphones:

With 15-hours of playback time, the WI-C310 and WI-C200 are designed to provide you with a truly immersive listening pleasure. They are comfortable to wear too and have built-in support for both Apple Siri and Google Assistant. The headphones feature integrated microphones and attains full charge in just 3 hours.

Cost wise, the WI-C310 will come for Rs. 2,490 which is post a discount of Rs. 500 while the WI-C200 will cost Rs. 1,899 which is Rs. 591 less than its normal price.

ICD-UX570F microphones:

Last in this list is a microphone having high sensitivity. This way, you will be able to record calls or proceedings of a meeting while you are working from home. Needless to say, the audio quality is just amazing.

And if you’d like to buy one, the microphones come for Rs. 7,490 which is Rs. 1,000 less than the usual price of Rs. 8,490.

Sony meanwhile has stated the above mentioned audio devices are available at all major online and offline stores but delivery is restricted to only green and orange zones at the moment.