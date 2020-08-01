Samsung has launched a new UV Sterilizer device which it claims will help to keep your smartphone and related accessories clean and protected. Needless to say, the device is so very relevant in these times when the Covid 19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc in most parts of the world.

Manufactured by Samsung C&T, a partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP), the new UV Sterilizer comes across as a small and handy device that can accommodate even the biggest of Samsung smartphones such as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Besides, there is space to fit in the Galaxy Buds or the Smartwatch as well, all of which can be sterilized within just 10 mins.

Samsung said the device has been certified by Intertek and SGS, and has been found to be effective in eliminating up to 99 percent bacteria, germs ad other harmful organisms such as the E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans, and so on.

Operating the sterilizer is a breeze too as it is just a single button that switches on or off the device. The device is also designed to switch off after 10 mins, which is the time it takes for the integrated UV light to kill the virus and other harmful organisms.

Another highlight with the sanitizer is that it comes with a built-in 10 W wireless charger as well. That way, your smartphone or Galaxy Buds and such can be charged while it is being disinfected. What’s more, the charging process continues even after the sterilization is over, which means you will have your device cleaned and charged when you pick it up.

Coming to the price, the Samsung UV Sterilizer can be yours for Rs. 3,599 and is going to reach markets from August itself. It will be available via all major online and offline retail channels, including Samsung.com.