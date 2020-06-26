Samsung is now rolling out a firmware update for its S20 range of flagship phones, Sam Mobile reported. The update includes enhancements for the camera along with the latest July security patch as well.

Improvements with camera performance include better quality zoomed in images along with improvements with video stabilization feature as well. Previously, we have seen Samsung releasing updates aimed at mitigating issues with regards to the camera performance, prime among which has been the autofocus issue that was one of the biggest issues plaguing the device since its launch.

Besides improvements in camera performance, the latest firmware update also introduces support for Bluetooth microphones so that users will henceforth be able to record audio using the voice recording app. The update will also end support for MirrorLink. Samsung had announced they would be ending support for MirrorLink along with Car Mode and Find My Car back in April itself.

The latest firmware update – version G98xNKSU1ATFD that weighs in at 386 MB is however currently tolling out to S20 owners in South Korea only but is expected to be made available to the unlocked version of the phone in more regions around the world shortly. However, if you can’t wait for the official announcement, owners of the S20 series of phones can try to download the update manually. For that, go to Settings > Software update > Download and install the update if it is available already.