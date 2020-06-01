Giving vent to the general anti-China sentiment currently raging in the country, we now have an application that claims to help users identify all apps of Chinese origin installed in our Android devices. Aptly named as the Remove China Apps, the application has also become an instant hit and has seen over a million downloads so far already.

Created by the Jaipur based firm OneTouch AppLabs, the app will be able to identify those apps that you may have downloaded from the Play Store as well as other-third app stores as well. However, apps that come pre-installed on Chinese phones will remain unaffected.

The app is free to install and has already gone for a lot of positive reviews on Play Store, where it has received a 4.8 rating as well. Of course, much of that has to do with the timing of the app’s launch as there already has been resentment building against the neighbouring country even since the coronavirus outbreak. Some have also dubbed it as the Chinese virus owing to its origins in Wuhan in China.

USE YOUR WALLET POWER#BoycottMadeInChina #SoftwareInAWeekHardwareInAYear to stop Chinese bullying in Ladakh & eventually to liberate the 1.4 Bn bonded labourers in China, as also the 10 Mn Uighur Muslims & 6 Mn Tibetan Buddhists.

Click this link to playhttps://t.co/ICjRQJ2Umf pic.twitter.com/lpzAXxARPj — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) May 28, 2020

A survey among Indians revealed a majority 67 percent blaming China for the Covid 19 pandemic. Further, there already has been a call for the ban of popular Chinese video sharing app TikTok which is also accused of being a security threat as well. Interestingly, the desi version of it named Mitron, too, gained a lot of traction in the country and recently crossed five million downloads.

Another reason, and one that has led to many calling for a nationwide boycott of all Chinese products is the brazen manner in which the country’s armed forces have infiltrated the de-facto border in the northern Indian UT of Ladakh, besides creating tensions in several other border regions as well. Model and actor Milind Soman said he has already removed TikTok while Sonam Wangchuk of 3 Idiots fame has been advocating the boycott of all things made in China in a series of video tweets.