Infinix has introduced a new contender in the immensely competitive mid-range segment in the form of the Zero 8i. Priced aggressively at Rs. 14,999, the Zero 8i offers 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which together with a quad-camera setup at the rear makes for a killer combination that can make many an established brand to run for cover.

Infinix Zero 8i: Display and design

The Zero 8i is quite a large phone, given the expansive 6.85 full-HD+ IPS dual pin-hole display. Infinix said the display makes for a 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, which makes the front look quite impressive. The display has a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate, which makes the display extremely responsive.

However, the biggest design USP of the phone can be considered the unique lozenge-shaped camera module at the rear. Complementing the same is the unique Diamond Cut Gem Texture Design that Infinix said is inspired by the famous Louvre’s “Diamond Glass.” Enlivening it further is the matte texture with frosting and special spraying process on the top that provides for a rainbow aurora look, which does feel great.

Infinix Zero 8i: Chipset, memory, and storage

The new Infinix Zero 8i features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor with 12nm FinFET under the hood and works in unison with an 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of native storage. You can add another 256 GB via microSD cards.

For graphics, there is the ARM Mali – G70 GPU super clocked at 800 GHz. Combine this with the MediaTek HyperEngine game technology, and you have quite a potent gaming device in the Zero 8i. Aiding in that in no small measure is the Multi-Dimensional Liquid Cooling Technology, which Infinix said can effectively bring down internal temperatures by 4- to 6-degrees. This ensures optimum levels of performance over an extended period of time.

Infinix Zero 8i: Camera Specs

The highlight here is the 48 MP f/1.79 AI camera and is joined by an 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera. Then there is a 2 MP camera for depth sensing as well as an AI lens. On the front, there is the 16 MP f/2.0 lens and an 8 MP secondary cam. The camera also supports several modes such as the Super Night Mode, Ultra-steady Video mode, Slow Motion video recording mode, and such for an enhanced shooting experience.

Infinix Zero 8i: Other features – Battery, OS, sound etc.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with ultra-Power Marathon technology and a 33W fast charger. It runs the Android 10 based Android 10 XOS 7, while the DTS-HD Surround sound allows for a truly immersive listening experience. Among the other standout features include a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Zero 8i: Availability

The Zero 8i will be available starting December 9 from Flipkart and will come in shades of Silver Diamond and Black Diamond.