The festive season is just round the corner in India and the China based Transsion group is upping the ante with its latest launch, the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone. The newest in the Hot series of phones comes with several goodies such as a large display, quad-camera support, a huge battery, as well as a powerful Helio G70 octa-core processor. All this while still being priced competitively at just Rs. 9999.

Processor, memory, and storage

The first thing that catches the eye is the 6.78-inch HD+ IPS display that makes for an impressive 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone also boasts of a 2.5D curved glass along the front and rear that adds to its visual appeal. On the other side of lies the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset that works in collaboration with an Arm Mali-G52 class GPU that operates a max speed of 820 MHz.

Further, there is 6 GB of DDR4 RAM onboard along with a 128 GB of storage, something that sets the phone apart from its competition given the price range the phone is slotted in. You can also double the storage by way of microSD cards. Needless to say, the above combination allows for class-leading performance while also allowing for decent levels of gaming as well, something that is quite a novelty in the price range it is available at.

Camera

As already stated, the new Infinix Hot 10 comes with quad-camera support that comprises of a 16 MP AI primary sensor. The camera also comes with a large f/1.85 aperture and is complemented by a pair of 2 MP sensors for depth mapping and macro shooting. Then there is a low light sensor, leading to better shots each time in varying lighting conditions. Aiding in that is the quad LED flash the phone comes with. The front, meanwhile, gets an 8 MP f/2.0 sensor for selfie shots as well as a dual LED flash.

The various camera modes the phone supports include Super Night Mode, Document Mode, Custom Bokeh, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, Panorama, AR Animoji, AI 3D Body Shaping. The front selfie camera too supports different modes such as AI HDR, AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, WideSelfie, AR Animoji.

Other features

The other highlight of the phone is its 5020 mAh battery and is backed by 18 W fast charger that can top-up the battery in just 2 hours 30 mins. The phone also boasts of DTS-HD Surround Sound that makes it quite an entertainment device as well. The sensors onboard include a rear-mounted fingerprint, Ambient Light, G-Sensor, Proximity, Gyroscope, E-Compass.

Price and Availability

The phone is available in a single 6 GB/ 128 GB mdel priced at Rs. 9999 and can be bought from Flipkart during the Big Billion day sale event. Stay tuned for launch offers as well. Colour options include Moonlight Jade and Obsidian Black.