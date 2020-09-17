Budget mid-range phone buyers in India have a new choice in the form of the new Infinix Note 7. The phone comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery and quad rear cameras along with a host of other exciting specs and features that make the new Note 7 quite a compelling option in its segment.

Specifications:

The Infinix Note 7 comes with a 6.95-inch HD+ IPS display having a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. On the other side of it lies an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor that works in tandem with a Mali-G52 GPU. Further, the phone is available in the single 4 GB memory and 64 GB storage variant. The latter, however, is further expandable to 256 GB via micro SD cards.

Keeping it all running is a 5000 mAh battery backed by an 18 W fast charger. The phone runs the company’s XOS 6.0 platform based on the latest Android 10. Another cool feature of the phone is its side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which makes the rear look neat and uninterrupted.

Camera:

Note 7 also makes a strong case for itself with its camera features. That includes a 48 MP primary camera having an aperture of f/1.79. Complementing the same are two 2 MP cameras for depth mapping and macro shooting while an AI sensor makes up the fourth element of the quad-cam setup. A 16 MP front shooter peeps from beneath the punch hole placed along the top left edge.

Other features:

The phone comes with the usual bunch of sensors that include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer along with a proximity light sensor. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack along with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE. There are dual VoLTE and VoWi-Fi as well for enhanced connectivity.

Price and availability, colour options:

This perhaps is the best part of it all, given that the phone is competitively priced at just Rs. 11,499 for the single 4 GB + 64 GB model. Sale starts September 22 with Flipkart being the sole retail partner.

Launch offers include a 5 percent cash back for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holder or 5 percent discount when bought using Axis Bank Buzz credit.

Colour options include Aether Black, Forest Green, and Bolivia Blue.