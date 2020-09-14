A power bank is one of the most useful gadgets today. With everything going digital, our lives are getting more and more occupied with various gadgets. Most of these gadgets run on batteries and these batteries need the power to get charged. Well, the most common is the wall outlet or socket; we can simply plug the charger in and charge our gadgets. But many times when we are travelling or the middle of some work or meeting these power banks came to rescue.

But before you go ahead and purchase a power bank, there are few points one should keep in mind-

To begin with, the most crucial among all is the Capacity of the Power Bank. How often would you like to charge your electronic devices without charging your power bank? That is a question that the capacity of the power bank is able to tell you. The capacity is measured in Mah – we suggest Bigger is always better, go for the highest Mah you can afford, it’s always better to have extra juice rather than run out mid charge. Always pick the mAh which could be 2x the output capacity of your mobile battery or the total gadgets which need to be charged. Number of Ports – Flexibility is a key feature to check while buying a power bank, Are you buying a power bank to charge just one device? Or it should be able to charge multiple devices at a time. it’s always better to have one extra port on the power bank, which can be used whenever needed. Also, if you have an extra port, you’ll be able to help your friend in need. So, try finding a power bank that has at least two ports. There are many power banks available in the market and these come with various types of connectors. These are important to connect Power banks to multiple mobile gadgets, such as smartphones, tablets, and cameras.

Size / Portability – The size of the power bank is very important to look as one doesn’t want you to carry a brick in their pocket or backpack. Not only the weight but the size of the power bank must be kept in mind while considering the portability. Always look for a power bank that can easily satisfy your power needs, and should have a sleek design, handy, or easily be carried in a pocket, handbag, or backpack.

Battery Type – Essentially, pay special attention to the type of cells used in the power bank— Lithium-ion or Lithium-polymer are two types of cells used in the power bank. Li-ion is cheap and easily available. Li-poly cells, on the other hand, are more expensive, high-quality but provide twice as much charge density per unit weight.

Safety is a major concern when it comes to mobile devices. Make sure to purchase from authorized retail stores to avoid fakes. There are many brands that provide Power banks with high capacities at low prices but do remember that you will be connecting your expensive gadgets to these devices. For improved safety and performance, buy a model that comes with over-voltage protection (OVP), overcharge protection (OCP), and over-temperature protection (OTP) that ensure its longevity against spurts in current, and overheating during charging and discharging. Always purchase a Power bank from one from established brands Warranty Period – It is always advisable to look out for branded options with a good warranty. So, you can have peace of mind if you get a power bank with a longer warranty period, as you can receive support directly from the company if anything goes wrong in that period.

So, these are some of the basics features everyone should look out for while buying a power bank. Buy a power bank from a reputed brand and Stay Happily Charged!

About the Author – Mandeep Arora, Managing Director, UBON

Mr. Mandeep Arora, who is the Joint Legal Advisor, Delhi Mobile Traders Association with an aim to provide the right quality mobile phone accessories which are long-lasting yet accessible by the masses of the nation. Mandeep realised the lack of serious intervention of branded players for the masses in the mobile phone accessories segment, which is a rapidly growing niche in India. The goal of UBON brand is to address the need for ‘Connected Consumers’ and ‘People on the go. They manufacture excellent quality gadgets at an affordable price by focusing on both, the right assembly of equipment combined with well-built quality. The brand recognizes every type and every category of the consumer, by providing a wide range of more than 126 products and accessories.