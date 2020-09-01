Our dependency on smartphones has been increasing day by day and we are spending a good chunk of our time daily on them. At times it is quite hectic to wait for the smartphone to top up and this is where power banks come handy.

Currently, the market is riddled with power banks of multiple capacity and sizes but according to us, you should invest in the ones who are from reputed OEMs. One such power bank we have with us is the Oppo Power Bank 2.

Power Bank 2 launched just a couple days back and packs a 10,000mAh cell in a sleeker body with an 18W power output. Let’s find out out how good this new power bank is in our full review.

OPPO Power Bank 2 Specifications

Capacity: 10,000mAh

10,000mAh Input: 5V-2.5A / 9V-2.0A (USB Type-C)

5V-2.5A / 9V-2.0A (USB Type-C) Output: DC 5V-2A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A

DC 5V-2A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A Life Cycle: 300-500 cycles

300-500 cycles Battery: Lithium Polymer

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Oppo Power Bank 2

Multi-Port Charging Cable

Warranty and User Guide

Design

The Oppo Power Bank 2 comes in an all polycarbonate build. The unit comes in two color choices, White and Black and we have the White color option with us for review. There is a two-tone finish on the power bank, with the top-half having a matte finish while the bottom half has a pattern on the surface for a better grip.

The power bank has a footprint and design of a smartphone, with 3D curved edges, something you see on Oppo phones. This design detail alone makes the power bank stand out and act as a companion for your phone. Since it has a 10,000mAh capacity, there is a heft to the product but the package is sleek at the same time.

On the top edge, you will find the three output ports, two USB A and a USB C port. The button to check the battery status is placed on the right edge while the charge indicator LEDs are placed vertically on the face with the Oppo branding underneath.

The Power Bank 2 is Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 certified meaning it can output at 18W for phones that support fast charging. There is multi-device output support, meaning you could, in theory, use all the ports at the same time to discharge the power bank at 5V/2A.

Performance

The power bank is packed with the latest features that you could get in rival products. There are the voltage overprotection and cut-off which essentially protects the devices from any sudden surge in the current. Oppo states that there are overall 12 steps involved in the power bank which are there to protect your devices under any situation.

The power bank has a 10,000mAh capacity but it outputs up to 8,000mAh which matches the competition. During the charging process, we didn’t encounter any heating and the power bank also comes with voltage protection. For our tests, we did try to both charge and discharge the power bank at the same, and out unit did get slightly warm but the temperatures were still in the prescribed limit.

We managed to charge a bunch of leading smartphones every 1-2 times which is on-par with the competition. Charging the 10,000mAh battery took about 4 hours with a normal 10W charger while with an 18W unit the time was cut significantly.

Pros

Functional Design

Fast Charging

Multi-device charging support

Multiple ports

Cons

None

Verdict – Should you go for it?

If you are in the market for a power bank with a good capacity then the Oppo Power Bank 2 is the best choice. The INR 1,299 that you would spend on it is totally worth it in our opinion and we wish Oppo launches a similar model with a slightly bigger capacity cell.

The Oppo Power Bank 2 is available for purchase on all leading e-commerce websites.